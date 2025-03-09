Lady Wolves Claim 4A West Regional Title for First Time Since 1998

ROCK SPRINGS — The Green River Lady Wolves are regional champions for the first time since 1998 and heading to the state tournament after a dominant performance at the 4A West Regional Tournament. Green River capped off their impressive run with a 56-42 victory over Natrona County in the championship game Saturday, securing the No. 1 seed out of the west for the upcoming state tournament.

With the regional title in hand, the Lady Wolves will now shift their focus to the 4A State Tournament, where they will face Campbell County, the fourth seed from the East, in the opening round.

While it was a celebratory day for the Green River girls, the season came to an end for both the Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers boys’ teams, as each fell just short of a state tournament berth. The Tigers were eliminated in a 64-50 loss to Star Valley, while Green River’s season ended with a 45-32 defeat against Evanston. In the boys’ bracket, Natrona County claimed the regional championship with a win over Casper Kelly Walsh, and Evanston secured third place with a victory over Star Valley.

In the 3A ranks, the Mountain View boys secured the fourth seed at state and will take on Torrington in the first round of the 3A State Tournament next week in Casper.