Lady Wolves Claim Victory in First Meet of the Season

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Lady Wolves started the 2020 swim season with a convincing victory on Saturday against Kelly Walsh and Natrona County.
Lauren Jensen led the way for Green River, racking up four first-place finishes in the 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard backstroke, 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle, earning her the pentathlon victory.
Below are full results for the Lady Wolves.
Team Scores
Green River – 371
Kelly Walsh – 234
Natrona County – 37
100 Yard Butterfly
1. Lauren Jensen – 1:02.66
2. Madi Young – 1:08.22
3. Hailey Uhrig – 1:08.36
5. Alexa Lauze – 1:09.88
6. Lauren Lee – 1:09.97
7. Lilly Munoz – 1:10.90
9. Brianna Uhrig – 1:12.94
10. Courtney Clark – 1:13.17
17. Amaya Spartz – 1:19.57
20. Madison Moffat – 1:22.22
21. Chezni Rubeck – 1:23.13
22. Emilee Barnes – 1:25.20
24. Kaylee Peterson – 1:27.66
28. Haylie Gavin – 1:31.55
31. Jadin Magana – 1:34.94
33. Maya Wiekhorst – 1:36.62
34. Avah Kellhofer – 1:38.67
41. Autumn Casey – 1:47.14
44. Grace Schulze – 1:53.31
45. Kelcee Seiller – 1:57.07
100 Yard Backstroke
1. Lauren Jensen – 1:02.91
4. Hailey Uhrig – 1:09.24
5. Madi Young – 1:10.09
6. Lauren Lee – 1:11.07
8. Lilly Munoz – 1:11.85
9. Courtney Clark – 1:12.00
10. Alexa Lauze – 1:13.08
15. Amaya Spartz – 1:15.89
18. Brianna Uhrig – 1:17.05
20. Emilee Barnes – 1:19.51
23. Autumn Casey – 1:21.10
24. Chezni Rubeck – 1:21.13
25. Madison Moffat – 1:21.76
29. Haylie Gavin – 1:25.27
30. Kaylee Peterson – 1:25.37
35. Grace Shulze – 1:29.04
38. Avah Kellhofer – 1:31.59
39. Maya Wiekhorst – 1:32.06
43. Kelcee Seiller – 1:38.01
44. Jadin Magana – 1:39.72
50 Yard Freestyle
1. Lauren Jensen – 25.69
5. Alexa Lauze – 27.55
7. Lilly Munoz – 27.95
9. Courtney Clark – 28.49
10. Lauren Lee – 28.61
11. Madi Young – 28.75
12. Amaya Spartz – 28.85
14. Hailey Uhrig – 29.05
15. Emilee Barnes – 29.07
16. Ivory Neher – 29.20
19. Brianna Uhrig – 29.97
22. Chezni Rubeck – 30.46
26. Madison Moffat – 31.83
34. Kaylee Peterson – 33.13
37. Avah Kellhofer – 33.23
38. Autumn Casey – 33.26
42. Jadin Magana – 33.58
43. Maya Wiekhorst – 33.72
44. Grace Schulze – 34.00
49. Kelcee Seiller – 35.56
52. Haylie Gavin – 36.20
53. Alyssa Herwaldt – 36.80
58. Abby Smith – 39.16
60. Hailey Tyler – 39.42
63 – Mikayla Green – 44.25
100 Yard Breaststroke
1. Hailey Uhrig – 1:10.67
2. Lilly Munoz – 1:13.73
3. Brianna Uhrig – 1:14.84
5. Lauren Jensen – 1:16.35
6. Alexa Lauze – 1:16.43
10. Madi Young – 1:25.59
11. Courtney Clark – 1:25.84
13. Emilee Barnes – 1:27.79
14. Lauren Lee – 1:27.87
16. Amaya Spartz – 1:28.78
18. Madison Moffat – 1:29.97
28. Kaylee Peterson – 1:37.97
29. Autumn Casey – 1:38.15
30. Maya Wiekhorst – 1:39.03
33. Avah Kellhofer – 1:40.38
35. Haylie Gavin – 1:41.50
37. Grace Schulze – 1:42.73
38. Chezni Rubeck – 1:43.49
45. Jadin Magana – 1:53.91
46. Kelcee Seiller – 2:18.78
100 Yard Freestyle
1.. Lauren Jensen – 57.15
4. Alexa Lauze – 1:00.00
5. Lauren Lee – 1:01.18
7. Courtney Clark – 1:02.03
8. Audrey Roberts – 1:02.05
9. Lilly Munoz – 1:02.70
10. Emilee Barnes – 1:03.15
11. Madi Young – 1:03.44
12. Amaya Spartz – 1:03.75
16. Ivory Neher – 1:05.75
17. Hailey Uhrig – 1:05.79
18. Chezni Rubeck – 1:06.13
24. Brianna Uhrig – 1:09.05
28. Madison Moffat – 1:12.20
30. Kaylee Peterson – 1:12.97
35. Jadin Magana – 1:16.03
38. Grace Schulze – 1:18.28
40. Maya Wiekhorst – 1:18.66
43. Avah Kellhofer – 1:19.93
44. Autumn Casey – 1:20.67
50. Kelcee Seiller – 1:24.42
51. Haylie Gavin – 1:25.19
52. Alyssa Herwaldt – 1:26.63
54. Hailey Tyler – 1:27.24
61. Mikayla Green – 1:46.62
1 Meter Diving
2. Zella Maez – 163.35
4. Natalie Walgreen – 145.85
5. Olive Roberts – 140.20
6. Kairi Wadsworth – 130.10