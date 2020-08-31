Lady Wolves Claim Victory in First Meet of the Season

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Lady Wolves started the 2020 swim season with a convincing victory on Saturday against Kelly Walsh and Natrona County.

Lauren Jensen led the way for Green River, racking up four first-place finishes in the 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard backstroke, 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle, earning her the pentathlon victory.

Below are full results for the Lady Wolves.

Team Scores

Green River – 371

Kelly Walsh – 234

Natrona County – 37

100 Yard Butterfly

1. Lauren Jensen – 1:02.66

2. Madi Young – 1:08.22

3. Hailey Uhrig – 1:08.36

5. Alexa Lauze – 1:09.88

6. Lauren Lee – 1:09.97

7. Lilly Munoz – 1:10.90

9. Brianna Uhrig – 1:12.94

10. Courtney Clark – 1:13.17

17. Amaya Spartz – 1:19.57

20. Madison Moffat – 1:22.22

21. Chezni Rubeck – 1:23.13

22. Emilee Barnes – 1:25.20

24. Kaylee Peterson – 1:27.66

28. Haylie Gavin – 1:31.55

31. Jadin Magana – 1:34.94

33. Maya Wiekhorst – 1:36.62

34. Avah Kellhofer – 1:38.67

41. Autumn Casey – 1:47.14

44. Grace Schulze – 1:53.31

45. Kelcee Seiller – 1:57.07

100 Yard Backstroke

1. Lauren Jensen – 1:02.91

4. Hailey Uhrig – 1:09.24

5. Madi Young – 1:10.09

6. Lauren Lee – 1:11.07

8. Lilly Munoz – 1:11.85

9. Courtney Clark – 1:12.00

10. Alexa Lauze – 1:13.08

15. Amaya Spartz – 1:15.89

18. Brianna Uhrig – 1:17.05

20. Emilee Barnes – 1:19.51

23. Autumn Casey – 1:21.10

24. Chezni Rubeck – 1:21.13

25. Madison Moffat – 1:21.76

29. Haylie Gavin – 1:25.27

30. Kaylee Peterson – 1:25.37

35. Grace Shulze – 1:29.04

38. Avah Kellhofer – 1:31.59

39. Maya Wiekhorst – 1:32.06

43. Kelcee Seiller – 1:38.01

44. Jadin Magana – 1:39.72

50 Yard Freestyle

1. Lauren Jensen – 25.69

5. Alexa Lauze – 27.55

7. Lilly Munoz – 27.95

9. Courtney Clark – 28.49

10. Lauren Lee – 28.61

11. Madi Young – 28.75

12. Amaya Spartz – 28.85

14. Hailey Uhrig – 29.05

15. Emilee Barnes – 29.07

16. Ivory Neher – 29.20

19. Brianna Uhrig – 29.97

22. Chezni Rubeck – 30.46

26. Madison Moffat – 31.83

34. Kaylee Peterson – 33.13

37. Avah Kellhofer – 33.23

38. Autumn Casey – 33.26

42. Jadin Magana – 33.58

43. Maya Wiekhorst – 33.72

44. Grace Schulze – 34.00

49. Kelcee Seiller – 35.56

52. Haylie Gavin – 36.20

53. Alyssa Herwaldt – 36.80

58. Abby Smith – 39.16

60. Hailey Tyler – 39.42

63 – Mikayla Green – 44.25

100 Yard Breaststroke

1. Hailey Uhrig – 1:10.67

2. Lilly Munoz – 1:13.73

3. Brianna Uhrig – 1:14.84

5. Lauren Jensen – 1:16.35

6. Alexa Lauze – 1:16.43

10. Madi Young – 1:25.59

11. Courtney Clark – 1:25.84

13. Emilee Barnes – 1:27.79

14. Lauren Lee – 1:27.87

16. Amaya Spartz – 1:28.78

18. Madison Moffat – 1:29.97

28. Kaylee Peterson – 1:37.97

29. Autumn Casey – 1:38.15

30. Maya Wiekhorst – 1:39.03

33. Avah Kellhofer – 1:40.38

35. Haylie Gavin – 1:41.50

37. Grace Schulze – 1:42.73

38. Chezni Rubeck – 1:43.49

45. Jadin Magana – 1:53.91

46. Kelcee Seiller – 2:18.78

100 Yard Freestyle

1.. Lauren Jensen – 57.15

4. Alexa Lauze – 1:00.00

5. Lauren Lee – 1:01.18

7. Courtney Clark – 1:02.03

8. Audrey Roberts – 1:02.05

9. Lilly Munoz – 1:02.70

10. Emilee Barnes – 1:03.15

11. Madi Young – 1:03.44

12. Amaya Spartz – 1:03.75

16. Ivory Neher – 1:05.75

17. Hailey Uhrig – 1:05.79

18. Chezni Rubeck – 1:06.13

24. Brianna Uhrig – 1:09.05

28. Madison Moffat – 1:12.20

30. Kaylee Peterson – 1:12.97

35. Jadin Magana – 1:16.03

38. Grace Schulze – 1:18.28

40. Maya Wiekhorst – 1:18.66

43. Avah Kellhofer – 1:19.93

44. Autumn Casey – 1:20.67

50. Kelcee Seiller – 1:24.42

51. Haylie Gavin – 1:25.19

52. Alyssa Herwaldt – 1:26.63

54. Hailey Tyler – 1:27.24

61. Mikayla Green – 1:46.62

1 Meter Diving

2. Zella Maez – 163.35

4. Natalie Walgreen – 145.85

5. Olive Roberts – 140.20

6. Kairi Wadsworth – 130.10