Lady Wolves Clinch State Berth; Fall Short in Regional Championship Game to Kelly Walsh

EVANSTON — The Green River Lady Wolves volleyball team surged through the 4A West Regional Volleyball Tournament, securing their place at the state tournament with commanding victories on Friday against both Jackson and Evanston. Their strong performance positioned them in the Regional Championship against the top-seeded Kelly Walsh Trojans, who eventually clinched the title in a hard-fought contest.

The Lady Wolves opened the tournament by sweeping Jackson in straight sets, with scores of 25-21, 25-19, and 25-12, demonstrating both offensive power and defensive resilience. Later that evening, Green River again took the court, sweeping host team Evanston 25-21, 25-21, and 25-15 to punch their ticket to the state tournament. Friday’s sweep over Evanston also guaranteed Green River the second seed from the 4A West for next week’s state competition.

Saturday’s Championship game saw the Wolves facing a familiar conference rival in Kelly Walsh, who entered the tournament as the team to beat in the West. Originally scheduled for 3 p.m., the game was delayed, with play starting after 5 p.m. Despite the delay, both teams delivered a thrilling showdown. The Trojans eked out a narrow 26-24 win in the first set and followed up with a 25-18 victory in the second. In the third set, Green River started with a 9-7 lead, prompting a Kelly Walsh timeout. Play remained tight, with the Wolves briefly taking a 20-19 edge. However, Kelly Walsh rallied and ultimately captured the set 25-20, sweeping the Wolves and claiming the championship title.

Green River will advance as the 4A West’s second seed at state, while Kelly Walsh secured the top seed.

Meanwhile, Rock Springs’ season came to a close following a valiant effort in Evanston. The Lady Tigers battled top-seeded Evanston, managing to claim one set but ultimately falling 3-1 with scores of 25-15, 25-11, 19-25, and 25-23. Their final match was against Jackson, where they pushed the Broncs in a close third set but were defeated in straight sets 25-16, 25-17, and 30-28.

Congratulations to the Lady Tigers for an exciting season, and best of luck to the Lady Wolves as they head to the state tournament.

4A West Regional Results (at Evanston HS):

Friday, Nov. 1, 2024

Green River 3, Jackson 0 — 25-21, 25-19, 25-12

Evanston 3, Rock Springs 1 — 25-15, 25-11, 19-25, 25-23

Green River 3, Evanston 0 — 25-21, 25-21, 25-15