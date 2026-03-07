Lady Wolves Clinch State Berth; Tigers Boys Stay Alive at 4A West Regional

EVANSTON — The second day of the 4A West Regional Tournament produced a mix of celebration and heartbreak for Sweetwater County teams Friday.

The girls from Green River High School secured a return trip to the state tournament and will play for another regional championship, while the Rock Springs High School girls saw their season come to an end. On the boys side, Rock Springs kept its postseason hopes alive while Green River fell in a narrow semifinal.

Girls

Green River advanced to the regional championship game with a 60-32 semifinal victory over Evanston High School.

The Lady Wolves led throughout the contest and spread the scoring across the roster with nine players finding the basket. Isa Vasco led Green River with 19 points.

The performance also marked a milestone for Vasco. According to head coach Clinton Landon, the senior reached 1,310 career points, setting a new school record for all-time scoring. The previous mark of 1,303 points was held by Heather Cannon since 1997. This adds to her impressive list of accolades as Vasco set the all-time record for steals for the Lady Wolves earlier this year.

Sophia Arnold, Nicole Wilson and Brookelyn Phillips each added 10 points in the win.

With the victory, Green River clinched a spot in next week’s state tournament and will face Star Valley High School in Saturday’s regional championship game as the Lady Wolves attempt to defend last year’s regional title.

For the Lady Tigers, their season ended in a narrow 49-47 loss to Riverton High School in an elimination game.

Riverton secured the win with two free throws with 4.4 seconds remaining.

Hannah Millemon led the Lady Tigers with 16 points, finishing second among all scorers in the game. Rock Springs rebounded from a slow second quarter, when the Tigers managed just five points, and scored 34 points in the second half to nearly complete the comeback.

Despite the loss, Rock Springs returns its entire roster next season with no seniors on the team, giving the program a full offseason to build on a physical style of play that produced strong defensive stretches and frequent trips to the free-throw line.

Boys

The Green River boys came within a possession of the championship game before falling 51-49 to Star Valley in the semifinal round. The Braves secured the win when Cooper Lancaster made the go-ahead free throws with nine seconds remaining.

Jake Stanton led the Wolves with 14 points and went 8-for-9 from the free-throw line. Dax Taylor and Dylan Archibald each added 10 points.

Green River limited Lancaster, Star Valley’s leading scorer, to 13 points in a physical contest, while the Wolves finished 11-for-13 from the free-throw line as a team.

The loss marked the second straight night that Star Valley defeated a Sweetwater County team by two points after edging Rock Springs on a buzzer-beater Thursday.

Rock Springs responded with one of its most complete performances of the season in a 67-43 elimination win over Evanston.

The Tigers jumped out early and never looked back, building a 29-10 lead after the first quarter. Rock Springs continued to pull away and led 63-30 entering the fourth quarter.

Boston James paced the Tigers with 19 points, while Antonio Cortez added 13, including 10 in the opening quarter. Luke Tate finished with 10 points and scored in all four quarters.

Win-or-go-home Saturday

Both Green River and Rock Springs remain alive in the boys bracket and will play elimination games Saturday morning.

Rock Springs faces Kelly Walsh High School at 11:30 a.m., while Green River meets Jackson Hole High School at 1 p.m. The winners will qualify for the state tournament and advance to the third-place game later in the day.

If both teams win, the third-place game would feature a matchup between the Sweetwater County rivals with seeding for the state tournament on the line.

On the girls side, Green River will play Star Valley at 3 p.m. Saturday for the 4A West Regional championship.