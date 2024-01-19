Lady Wolves Dominate Evanston Boys Start Strong but Drop First Conference Game

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Wolves hosted the Evanston Red Devils for the first conference game of the season and the Lady Wolves dominated. The boys would have a strong start against the Red Devils but would lose traction in their first conference loss of the year.

The girls would start the night off with a 49-27 win. Addison Demaret would have a great game on both sides of the ball with 15 points and five blocks on defense. Freshman Nicole Wilson would finish the game with ten points in her first conference game of her high school career. Sophia Arnold would also have a solid game. She finished with nine points for the Lady Wolves.

After the conclusion of the girls’ game, the boys would then take and find themselves with a ten-point lead in the first quarter. After the nice start, the wheels would fall off defensively for the Wolves as they fell 75-51. Theran Archibald had a great night scoring and finished the game with 26 points. Before the the game, Archibald was second in the west in points per game averaging 18.2. Hunter Lake had a solid game for the Wolves, finishing with 11 points. AJ Keelin had a great game off the bench, finishing with seven points.

Next, the Wolves travel up to Jackson to face the Broncs this Saturday. TRN Media will broadcast and livestream the games in Jackson. You can listen on the radio on KUGR 104.9 FM and 1490 AM. Video and audio will be live-streamed on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and on YouTube at TRN Sports.