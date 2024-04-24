Lady Wolves Dominate Softball Doubleheader Against Worland

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Varsity Wolves showcased their skills on the softball diamond as they secured victories in both matchups against the Worland Lady Warriors on Tuesday for their make-up games.

In the conference showdown, the Green River Lady Wolves carried their momentum from their two wins against Kelly Walsh Saturday, dispatching the Worland Lady Warriors with a commanding 10-0 victory. Green River wasted no time in establishing their lead, with runs in each of the first three innings, highlighted by Haidyn Terry’s solid pitching performance. Terry limited Worland to just three hits over five innings while striking out three batters.

Offensively, Green River displayed a potent lineup, amassing 10 hits throughout the game. Standout performances by Kodi Allred, Izzy Kelly, Chacee Shiner, and Haidyn Terry propelled the Lady Wolves to victory. Terryn Avery’s three-run homer in the fourth inning sealed the deal, capping off an impressive offensive display. Green River’s flawless fielding further cemented their dominance, with no errors committed throughout the game.

In the non-conference matchup that followed, Green River continued their winning ways, securing an 11-6 victory over Worland. Izzy Kelly led the charge with a stellar performance, collecting three hits in four at-bats. The Lady Wolves’ offensive onslaught began early, with multiple runs scored in the first inning, setting the tone for the remainder of the game.

Despite a resilient effort from Worland, highlighted by key contributions from Cerenity Quintana and Molly Glanz, Green River’s offensive firepower proved too much to handle. Terryn Avery’s solid pitching and contributions from players like Kodi Allred and Ally White propelled the Lady Wolves to victory once again.

With these victories, the Green River Lady Wolves are now 6-13 overall and are 3-4 in their conference matchups this year. They are also now on a four-game win streak and host the Rock Springs Tigers Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

TRN Media will live stream the conference game against Rock Springs this Thursday. You can find the stream on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and TRN Sports on YouTube.