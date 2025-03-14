Lady Wolves Dominate Star Valley to Stay Alive at State

CASPER — The Green River Lady Wolves bounced back in dominant fashion Friday morning, defeating the Star Valley Lady Braves 76-40 in the consolation bracket of the 4A State Basketball Tournament at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Green River controlled the game from the start and outscored Star Valley in every quarter. The Lady Wolves opened with a commanding 22-7 lead in the first quarter and continued to extend their advantage. They added another 21 points in the second quarter, taking a 43-24 lead into halftime. In the second half, Green River remained relentless, outscoring Star Valley 33-16. Their largest lead of the game came in the fourth quarter, when they were up by as many as 38 points.

The Lady Wolves played an efficient game, scoring 1.23 points per possession while holding Star Valley to just 0.63 points per possession. Their defensive intensity was a major factor, as they forced 24 turnovers and recorded 15 steals as a team. They capitalized on those mistakes, scoring 28 points off turnovers while only allowing 10 points off their own giveaways.

Green River also controlled the boards, outrebounding Star Valley 33-23.

Sydnie Eastman led the defensive effort with six steals while also contributing five rebounds and eight points. Sophia Arnold was the top rebounder with seven boards and added six points, along with the team’s lone block. Isa Vasco had a standout performance, leading all scorers with 27 points. She shot 8-of-16 from the field and was nearly perfect at the free throw line, hitting 11-of-12 attempts. Vasco also led the team in assists with six and chipped in four steals.

Nicole Wilson was the second-leading scorer with 18 points, shooting 6-of-11 from the field. She hit her only three-point attempt and was a perfect 5-of-5 at the free throw line. Impressively, she did all of that in just 19 minutes of action.

With the win, Green River advances to face Natrona County on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Mountain View Boys’ Season Ends

In the 3A State Basketball Tournament, the Mountain View Buffalos saw their season come to an end Friday after a hard-fought 60-55 loss to Buffalo. The Buffalos had fallen to Torrington 52-37 in the first round, concluding their state tournament run.

Congratulations to the Buffalos on a great season and their accomplishment of making it to state!