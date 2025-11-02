Lady Wolves Earn No. 2 Seed for State; Lady Tigers’ Season Ends at Regionals

CASPER — The Green River Lady Wolves are headed back to the Class 4A State Volleyball Tournament after finishing second at the 4A West Regional Championships in Casper, while the Rock Springs Lady Tigers saw their season come to a close Saturday.

Green River opened regional play Friday with a dominant sweep of Riverton, winning 25-14, 25-19, 25-15 to advance to the semifinals. The Lady Wolves then battled Evanston later that evening, dropping the first set before regrouping to take the next three 22-25, 27-25, 25-20, 25-12. The victory secured Green River’s spot at state.

On Saturday, Green River faced top-seeded Kelly Walsh in the regional championship match. The Lady Wolves fought hard, taking the third set, but the defending state champion Trojans prevailed 25-19, 25-20, 20-25, 25-13 to claim the title.

With the runner-up finish, Green River earned the No. 2 seed from the West for the second straight year and will face Sheridan in the opening round of the state tournament Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

Rock Springs opened regionals with a 3-1 loss to Star Valley on Friday, falling 25-14, 25-19, 18-25, 25-21. The Lady Tigers rebounded Saturday morning with a sweep of Jackson (25-23, 25-19, 25-19) to stay alive in the consolation bracket, but their season came to an end later that afternoon with a 3-0 loss to Evanston (25-22, 25-20, 25-17). The Lady Red Devils would go on to claim the 4th seed.

The regional tournament marked the end of the year for Rock Springs, while Green River now turns its focus to the state stage with momentum and a chance to make a deep postseason run.