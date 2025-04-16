Lady Wolves Earn Road Win, Wolves Fall in Tight Battle Against Star Valley

Claira Kuball vs Natrona County. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson

AFTON — The Green River High School soccer teams split results on the road today against Star Valley, as the Lady Wolves came out on top with a 3-1 conference win while the boys dropped a close 1-0 contest.

Phillips Leads Lady Wolves to Victory

After entering halftime tied, the Green River girls found their rhythm in the second half to secure a much-needed road win. Athena Clement led the charge with one goal, and Brookelyn Phillips added another two as the Lady Wolves improved to 5-3 in 4A West play.

The win keeps Green River in the mix, near the top half of the conference standings, and heading into a pivotal matchup with Jackson this Friday.

Wolves Come Up Short in Defensive Battle

In the boys game, the Wolves were held scoreless, falling 1-0 in a tightly contested match against a physical Star Valley squad.

Despite controlling stretches of play and generating several second-half chances, Green River couldn’t find the equalizer after the Braves broke through with a goal. The Wolves dropped to 3-4-1 in conference play.

The loss marked a reversal of the two teams’ previous 2-2 draw earlier this season and tightens the mid-pack standings in the 4A West. Green River will look to bounce back quickly with powerhouse Jackson visiting Friday.

