Lady Wolves Edge Sheridan in Five-Set Thriller to Advance to State Semifinals

Green River Lady Wolves Volleyball team celebrating after a regular season win vs Kelly Walsh. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson

CASPER — The Green River Lady Wolves survived a tense five-set battle to open the Class 4A State Volleyball Tournament Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center, defeating Sheridan 3-2 to advance to Friday’s semifinal round.

In what proved to be one of the tournament’s most competitive matches so far, Green River dropped a tight opening set 26-24 before finding its rhythm. The Lady Wolves rallied to win the next two sets 25-19 and 25-15.

Sheridan refused to go quietly, however, fighting back in the fourth set to even the match 2-2 with a 25-23 win. The back-and-forth contest marked the second five-set match of the day in Class 4A, following Laramie’s five-set victory over Evanston earlier in the afternoon.

With a trip to the semifinals on the line, both teams battled point for point in the decisive fifth set. Green River held off a late Sheridan push to claim the set 15-13, securing the victory and a place among the state’s final four teams in the running for the title.

The Lady Wolves will now face Laramie on Friday at 4:30 p.m. in the semifinals. Sheridan moves to the consolation bracket, where they will face Evanston at 1 p.m. for a chance to fight for a third-place finish.

Green River, the No. 2 seed from the West, will look to continue its postseason momentum as it chases a berth in Saturday’s state championship match.

