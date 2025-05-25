Lady Wolves Fall in Consolation Final, Cap Strong 4A Return

GILLETTE — The Green River Lady Wolves closed out their 2025 season Saturday morning in the 4A consolation championship, falling 6-2 to Laramie at the Gillette Sports Complex.

It was the team’s first year back in Class 4A after winning the 3A consolation title a season ago, and despite the loss, the Lady Wolves put together a strong postseason run — finishing 3-3 across the 4A West Regional and State Tournaments.

Green River battled through injuries and tough competition over the last two weeks, with all three of their postseason losses coming from top-tier teams. Thunder Basin, who defeated Green River in the first round of state, went on to place fourth. Laramie claimed the consolation title with Saturday’s win, and Jackson — who beat Green River in the regional championship — won the 4A state title against Kelly Walsh.

The Lady Wolves’ three postseason wins were against Natrona County, Kelly Walsh, and Sheridan. The win over Kelly Walsh helped Green River secure the No. 2 seed from the West, and the victory against Sheridan — the top team out of the East and their regional champion — kept the season alive in an emotional comeback on Friday.

Green River’s only postseason losses came to teams that either reached the placement games or claimed the consolation title. The Lady Wolves’ ability to compete at that level in their first season back in 4A shows their potential for the future.

With valuable experience gained and a playoff resume that includes wins over top-ranked teams, the Lady Wolves ended 2025 with a foundation built for long-term success in Wyoming’s highest classification.