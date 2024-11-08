Lady Wolves Fall in Thriller to Lady Broncs in Five-Set State Volleyball Opener

CASPER — The Green River Lady Wolves battled fiercely in their opening state volleyball match against the Sheridan Lady Broncs, taking the game to five sets before narrowly falling in a heart-pounding 3-2 finish on Thursday.

Green River showed their resilience in the first set, eking out a close 25-23 victory to gain early momentum. However, Sheridan bounced back in the second, coming away with a 25-15 win to even the score. The Lady Broncs continued their push, securing a 25-20 victory in the third set and pulling within reach of the match.

The Lady Wolves refused to go down without a fight. With the fourth set on the line, Green River rallied and claimed a hard-fought 26-24 win to force a decisive fifth set. Both teams traded points in a nail-biting final frame, but Sheridan managed to edge out Green River 19-17 to clinch the match.

The clash between Green River and Sheridan has been the closest of the tournament so far, contrasting sharply with other first-round games, including Kelly Walsh’s sweep over Cheyenne East and Thunder Basin’s sweep over Star Valley.

Green River still has a chance to battle back through the consolation bracket. They’ll face the loser of the Laramie-Natrona County match on Friday at 2:30 p.m., and will look to keep their hopes alive for a third-place finish. Sheridan will move forward to face the winner of the Laramie-Natrona matchup in the next round at 6 p.m.