Lady Wolves Fall to Campbell County in State Tournament Opener

CASPER — The Green River Lady Wolves saw their state tournament run start on a tough note, falling to the Campbell County Lady Camels 57-41 in the first round of the 4A State Basketball Tournament on Thursday at Casper College.

Green River got off to a slow start, falling behind 12-0 early. However, they battled back to close the first quarter strong, cutting the deficit to just 12-10, seemingly swinging the momentum in their favor. Unfortunately for the Lady Wolves, Campbell County quickly regained control in the second quarter, outscoring Green River 20-4 to take a commanding 32-14 lead into halftime.

Shooting struggles plagued Green River in the first half, as they managed just 5-of-25 from the field (20%) and 3-of-13 from beyond the arc (23.1%). Free throw shooting also hurt their chances, as they converted just 1-of-6 attempts (16.7%). In contrast, Campbell County shot an efficient 12-of-25 from the field (48%) and 4-of-8 from three-point range (50%), while knocking down all four of their free throws.

The Lady Camels extended their lead to 25 points in the third quarter, their largest of the game, at 43-18. However, Green River showed resilience, outscoring Campbell County in the second half, 27-25. The deficit was too large to overcome, but the Lady Wolves found positives to build on despite the loss.

One of Green River’s strengths was their rebounding, as they outrebounded the Lady Camels 34-32 overall, including a 15-8 edge in offensive boards. They also shot much better in the second half, going 10-of-23 (43.5%) from the field and knocking down their only three-point attempt. They improved their free throw shooting as well, hitting 6-of-12 (50%) from the line. Defensively, they held Campbell County to just one made three-pointer on five attempts in the second half.

For the game, Campbell County finished shooting 45.5% from the field, 38.5% from three-point range, and 85.7% from the free throw line. Green River ended at 31.3% from the field, 28.6% from deep, and 38.8% from the line.

Despite their rebounding edge, the Lady Wolves struggled to convert second-chance opportunities, scoring just seven points off offensive boards compared to Campbell County’s 14. However, Green River was more effective in capitalizing on turnovers, scoring 16 points off Campbell County’s mistakes, while the Lady Camels managed just 11.

Individually, Isa Vasco led all scorers with 22 points while also recording a game-high four steals. She was the only Lady Wolves player to reach double figures. Sophia Arnold led the team with six rebounds.

For Campbell County, Lauren Kuhbacher paced the team with 20 points. She also led the game with nine rebounds and two blocks.

With the loss, Green River moves to the consolation bracket, where they will face Star Valley at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center.

Check out some photos from the game below.