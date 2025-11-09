Lady Wolves Finish as State Runners-Up After Hard-Fought Battle With Kelly Walsh

CASPER — The Green River Lady Wolves’ historic volleyball season came to an end Saturday night in the Class 4A State Championship, as they fell 3-1 to the defending champion Kelly Walsh Lady Trojans in an emotional finale at the Ford Wyoming Center.

In their first season under head coach Andri Dewey, the Lady Wolves made an incredible run to the title match, their first appearance in the state championship since 2009, and finished the year 26-6 overall.

The match marked the latest chapter in what has quickly become one of 4A volleyball’s most intense rivalries. Green River and Kelly Walsh, both members of the 4A West, split their regular-season series this year, with each team winning at home. The Lady Trojans also topped the Lady Wolves for the regional title for the second consecutive year, setting the stage for their highly anticipated state championship clash.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Green River came out strong, winning the opening set 25-17 behind sharp serving and strong front-row play that kept Kelly Walsh on its heels. The defending champions, however, responded with authority, dominating the second set 25-9 and following up with a 25-16 victory in the third.

Trailing 2-1, the Lady Wolves battled to stay alive in the fourth set, exchanging points deep into the frame. Despite Green River’s determination, Kelly Walsh held on late for a 25-23 win to capture the match and claim its third state championship in four years.

Kelly Walsh’s victory denied Green River its first state title since 2009, but the Lady Wolves walked away proud after one of the program’s best seasons in over a decade.

Green River finished the regular season 5-1 in the 4A Northwest Quadrant and 9-1 in the 4A West, losing only to Kelly Walsh since mid-September while racking up 16 wins, including one over the Lady Trojans.

It was a year of growth, resilience, and redemption for a team that proved itself among Wyoming’s elite under Dewey’s leadership.

Congratulations to the Green River Lady Wolves on a remarkable season and a well-earned second-place finish at state.