Lady Wolves Host Last Chance Meet Ahead of State Championships

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Lady Wolves will host their final home event of the season this afternoon, as they welcome swimmers and divers from around southwest Wyoming for the Last Chance meet at 4 p.m.

The meet gives athletes one final opportunity to qualify for next week’s Wyoming High School Girls State Swimming and Diving Championships, which will be held Nov. 6–8 at Laramie High School.

Green River will be joined by teams from Evanston, Kemmerer, Lyman, Rock Springs and Sublette County in the competition. The meet traditionally serves as both a final push for athletes still seeking qualifying times and a tune-up for those already preparing for state.

Some swimmers have already secured qualifying marks this season, but today’s event could be a chance for others on the roster to earn their place at state.

Across Wyoming, seven Last Chance meets are scheduled over three competition days this week. Some teams choose to train through the weekend instead of competing, depending on their state preparation plans.

For Green River and neighboring Rock Springs, the focus will be fine-tuning relay lineups, improving times, and giving underclassmen one more chance to race before the championship meet.

The Wyoming girls’ swimming and diving season concludes next weekend in Laramie, where Class 3A and 4A teams will compete for state titles.