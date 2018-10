Lady Wolves Host Last Chance Swim Meet

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School girls swimming team competed at the Last Chance swimming and diving meet yesterday, Thursday, October 25, in Green River.

The Last Chance meet is the athletes’ last chance at qualifying for state by swimming a state qualifying time.

Teams competing at the Green River Last Chance meet included Green River, Rock Springs, and Evanston.

Check out Green River’s results from the meet below.

Green River High School

200 Yard Medley Relay

1. Green River High School ‘B’ 2:02.28

2. Green River High School ‘A’ 2:05.89

3. Green River High School ‘C’ 2:24.37

4. Green River High School ‘E’ 2:57.51



200 Yard Freestyle

1. Jensen, Lauren 2:15.75

3. Mandros, Jarin 2:19.14

4. Uhrig, Hailey 2:19.19

5. Foerster, Emily 2:25.23

6. Magana, Jadin 2:47.54

8. France, Hailey 3:05.15



200 Yard IM

1. Sanders, Sydni 2:28.12 Q4A

4. Gavin, Haylie 2:52.21







50 Yard Freestyle

2. Lee, Lauren 27.42 Q4A

3. Lauze, Alexa 27.87 Q4A

4. Young, Madi 27.88 Q4A

7. Merrick, Adrienne 28.50

10. Rocha, Modesta 29.31

11. Bentley, Patience 29.34

16. Spartz, Amaya 30.49

17. Moritz, Cherylann 30.57

20. Seiller, Kelcee 31.74

21. White, Natalie 31.82

22. Gardea, Delaney 32.08

24. Gomez, Cassidy 33.27

29. Phillips, Ellie 36.38



100 Yard Butterfly

6. Phillips, Ellie 1:48.22



100 Yard Freestyle

1. Jensen, Lauren 1:00.02 Q4A

2. Young, Madi 1:00.37 Q4A

3. Olsen, Kaycee 1:01.35

5. Mandros, Jarin 1:02.25

6. Foerster, Sarah 1:02.96

8. Foerster, Emily 1:04.69

9. Bentley, Patience 1:05.29

10. Rocha, Modesta 1:05.44

11. Moffatt, Merika 1:06.55

12. Moritz, Cherylann 1:07.65

13. Spartz, Amaya 1:08.26

15. White, Natalie 1:10.79

16. Magana, Jadin 1:12.29







500 Yard Freestyle

1. Lauze, Alexa 5:37.65 Q4A

2. Munoz, Lillian 5:47.52 Q4A

3. Jensen, Ashley 6:11.29

6. Seiller, Kelcee 7:02.95

7. France, Hailey 8:06.98



200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. Green River High School ‘A’ 1:51.83

5. Green River High School ‘D’ 2:03.59

6. Green River High School’B’ 2:07.11

7. Green River High School ‘C’ 2:11.71



100 Yard Backstroke

2. Jensen, Ashley 1:09.80

3. Lee, Lauren 1:10.36

4. Foerster, Sarah 1:11.88

6. Olsen, Kaycee 1:13.51

9. Gavin, Haylie 1:19.42

10. Merrick, Adrienne 1:21.04







100 Yard Breaststroke

1. Munoz, Lillian 1:09.44 Q4A

2. Uhrig, Hailey 1:09.48 Q4A

7. Moffatt, Merika 1:23.88

9. Gardea, Delaney 1:32.94

10. Gomez, Cassidy 1:34.19

13. Bowen, Josephine 1:55.87



400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. Green River High School ‘A’ 4:09.10

5. Green River High School ‘B’ 4:27.46



Up Next

The Lady Wolves will head to Gillette for the 4A Wyoming State swimming and diving competition on Thursday and Friday, November 1 and 2.