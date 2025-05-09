Lady Wolves’ Isabelle Murdock Continues Running with Central Wyoming

Isabelle Murdock smiles while surrounded by friends and family May 8, 2025, after signing a letter of intent to compete in cross country for Central Wyoming College. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

GREEN RIVER – Isabelle Murdock will transition to cross country at the collegiate level after signing a letter of intent to run for Central Wyoming College in Riverton.

Murdock signed the letter Thursday at Green River High School, surrounded by family, friends, and coaches. Murdock said she chose Central Wyoming because the college is close to home and allows her to continue running. She won’t be the only Green River alum on the team next year as Jordan Andrew also committed to the college following graduation May 31.

“I make friends pretty easily, but it will be nice to have a friend there,” Murdock said.

Isabelle Murdock signs her letter of intent to compete for Central Wyoming College May 8, 2025.

She intends to study engineering, but hasn’t decided which college she will transfer to after her time at Central Wyoming ends.

Murdock has run competitively since being in the sixth grade, with the exception of her seventh-grade year when COVID-19 cancelled school athletics. Murdock said she enjoys running because she has fun with the activity and enjoys cheering her teammates on after finishing a race.

One of the things she will miss about running for GRHS is cheering her fellow Wolves and Lady Wolves and the inside jokes she and her teammates shared during the cross country and track seasons. Some advice she wants to share with other students is to explore their options and have fun.

Murdock said she is thankful for her friends and family for the support they’ve given her and the coaches who have helped her throughout middle school and high school.