Lady Wolves, Lady Tigers battle Weather and Opponents in Weekend Action

SWEETWATER COUNTY — It was a busy and weather-challenged weekend for the Green River Lady Wolves and Rock Springs Lady Tigers softball teams as they wrapped up conference play.

The Lady Wolves’ Friday conference game against Cheyenne South was canceled due to weather conditions and rescheduled for Tuesday. However, Rock Springs still took the field Friday against Laramie, playing only the conference matchup.

Green River hit the field Saturday for both their conference and nonconference games against Laramie, while Rock Springs only played one game against Cheyenne South, which counted toward conference standings.

Green River Splits Saturday Doubleheader

In their conference game, the Lady Wolves fell to Laramie 7-4. Green River started strong with Haidyn Terry grounding out to drive in a run in the first inning, followed by a Jocelyn Shantz single that extended the lead to 3-0 in the second. Laramie answered with a groundout RBI and a home run by Davanee Hodges to tie the game at 3-3.

Izzy Kelley put Green River back on top briefly with an RBI groundout, but the Plainsmen tied the game once again on a passed ball in the fourth. Laramie pulled ahead in the fifth behind a two-run double from Rachael Dean and a follow-up double from Abby Sanchez to seal the win.

Terry took the loss, pitching six innings and allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits, striking out two. Ally White, Izzy Kelley, and Danielle Maag each had two hits for Green River in the effort.

In their nonconference matchup, the Lady Wolves bounced back for a 7-6 win over Laramie. Green River erased an early deficit, jumping ahead with a two-run double by Kodi Allred in the third inning. After falling behind again, the Lady Wolves rallied in the sixth, scoring three runs on a double by Jocelyn Shantz and two errors.

Emma Rieck earned the win in the circle for Green River, striking out five over five and two-thirds innings. Cassie Kelley and Danielle Maag each collected two hits in the victory, while Allred drove in two runs.

Lady Tigers Split Games

Despite an offensive explosion Friday, the Lady Tigers fell short against Laramie in their lone conference game, losing 13-11.

Rock Springs had 15 hits, including a three-hit performance by Tarin Anderson, who homered and doubled twice. The Tigers held a 7-5 lead in the fourth after Anderson’s double and a single by Ruby Florencio, but Laramie answered with a three-run homer from Calli Cass to take control.

Rilynn Wester took the loss for Rock Springs, despite striking out eight over six innings.

On Saturday, the Lady Tigers came out firing, defeating Cheyenne South 16-6.

Rock Springs took an early lead after Hadlee Miller’s three-run double and piled on runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Kyndall Turnwall broke a 6-6 tie with a two-run home run in the fifth, and the Lady Tigers erupted for seven runs in the sixth, highlighted by an RBI triple from Anderson and a two-run double from Taylor Flores.

Wester pitched six innings for the win, allowing just one earned run and striking out seven.

Florencio led the Tigers with three RBIs on a 2-for-3 day, while Turnwall, Florencio, and Miller each tallied two hits. Rock Springs also showed patience at the plate, drawing seven walks and stealing seven bases.