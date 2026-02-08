Lady Wolves, Lady Tigers Deliver Strong Showing at 4A Duals

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County put the spotlight on the mat this weekend as Rock Springs High School hosted the Class 4A Girls Dual Wrestling Tournament, and both local programs delivered statement performances.

Green River claimed the Gold Bracket title, while Rock Springs battled through adversity to win the Silver Bracket, giving the Wolves and Tigers bracket championships in front of the home crowd.

Green River rolled through Pool B to earn the top seed in the Gold Bracket. The Wolves opened with a 48-30 win over Sheridan, followed by a 65-13 victory against Cheyenne Central and a 66-18 decision over Kelly Walsh. Along the way, Green River leaned on bonus-point production across the lineup, with 23 falls in pool play helping the Lady Wolves pull away in each dual.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

That momentum carried into bracket play. After receiving a bye, Green River edged Natrona County 45-36 to reach the championship dual. The Wolves then secured the Gold Bracket title with a 42-38 win over Cheyenne East.

Green River built its margin over East with a flurry of falls throughout the lineup, getting pins from Raygen Bauers at 125 pounds, Bianca Maez at 130, Jocelyn Shantz at 135, Izzabella Strumsky at 170, Adia Price at 190, Kaylee MacLagan at 105 and Kayleigh Johnson at 110. The Wolves needed every bit of that bonus-point production to hold off Cheyenne East in the tight 42-38 decision.

Rock Springs worked through Pool A, finishing third after facing Cheyenne East, Laramie and Campbell County. The Tigers rebounded with a 39-12 win over Laramie in pool action and carried that momentum into the Silver Bracket.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

After a first-round bye, Rock Springs defeated Cheyenne Central 45-35 to advance to the Silver Bracket final.

The Tigers capped their weekend with a 42-36 win over Evanston to claim the Silver Bracket championship in a back-and-forth dual that featured seven falls. The Tigers got quick pins from Hayden Shrewsbury at 125 pounds in 22 seconds, Sarah Eddy at 155, Aiyona Purvis at 170 and Rylin Plant at 105 in 18 seconds, while also picking up forfeits at 130, 235 and 110. Evanston countered with falls from Makinnen Heaps at 135 and Keianna Lester at 100, along with multiple forfeits at 115, 120, 140 and 190 that helped keep the Red Devils within striking distance. Rock Springs carried its advantage into the final weights and closed out the six-point win behind its bonus-point production in the middle and upper weights.

Next week, Green River and Rock Springs will battle each other in Rock Springs.