Lady Wolves, Lady Tigers Head East for Key Conference Matchups

SWEETWATER COUNTY — With the regular season entering its final stretch, the Green River and Rock Springs softball teams will hit the road this weekend for a crucial slate of South Conference games in Cheyenne and Laramie. Both teams are aiming to solidify their postseason positioning in a tightly packed conference race.

Green River (6-9 overall, 3-4 in conference) opens its two-day road trip Friday at Cheyenne South, with first pitch scheduled for 4 p.m. The Lady Wolves will look to capitalize on a South squad that has struggled this season, entering the matchup at 1-10 overall and 0-7 in conference play. A victory would boost Green River back to .500 in conference action.

Meanwhile, Rock Springs (5-10-1, 4-3) will play a doubleheader at Laramie, beginning with a conference game at 4 p.m., followed by a non-conference contest at 6 p.m. Laramie (9-8, 3-4) enters the weekend in a tie with Green River in the standings, making the opener pivotal for both squads.

The teams will swap opponents on Saturday, with the Lady Wolves heading to Laramie for games at 10 a.m. and noon. Once again, the first game will count toward the conference standings. With the Lady Plainsmen sitting neck and neck in the standings, the Lady Wolves’ two-game swing in Laramie could be decisive.

Rock Springs will finish its weekend on the road in Cheyenne, taking on Cheyenne South at noon in a lone conference contest. With a win, the Lady Tigers could climb in the South depending on other outcomes around the state.

Streaming Information

TRN Media will be livestreaming Green River’s conference games this week on The Radio Network Facebook page, giving fans a chance to follow the action as the Lady Wolves battle for playoff position on the road.

Playoff Picture

As of this week, Cheyenne East (13-1, 6-1), Wheatland (10-4, 5-1), and Cheyenne Central (13-4, 5-2) lead the South standings, but the middle of the pack remains tightly contested. Rock Springs, Green River, and Laramie are separated by a single game in the win-loss column in their conference matches, making every remaining conference matchup critical with just a couple of weeks left before postseason play begins.