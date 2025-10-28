Lady Wolves, Lady Tigers Head to Casper for 4A West Regional Volleyball

CASPER — The Green River Lady Wolves and Rock Springs Lady Tigers are set to open postseason play this weekend at the Class 4A West Regional Volleyball Tournament, hosted by Natrona County High School in Casper.

Green River enters the tournament as the No. 2 seed after finishing just behind top-seeded Kelly Walsh in regional standings. The Lady Wolves split their regular-season series with the defending state champion Trojans, winning in four sets during their most recent meeting after being swept in the first.

Rock Springs secured the No. 3 seed by earning more conference wins than Natrona County, positioning the Lady Tigers well heading into the weekend.

Play begins Friday morning with Kelly Walsh facing Jackson at 10 a.m., followed by Star Valley against Rock Springs at 11:30 a.m. Green River opens tournament play later in the afternoon at 2:30 p.m. against Riverton.

The winners of those first-round games will advance to Friday evening’s semifinals, while the losing teams will move to the consolation bracket on Saturday morning. The tournament will determine state qualifiers as well as regional placement heading into next week’s 4A State Championships.

Saturday’s schedule features elimination and placement matches, capped by the regional championship at 3 p.m. and the third-place match at 4:30 p.m.

Both Sweetwater County programs enter with momentum, Green River riding a strong end to its regular season that included a sweep of rival Rock Springs during the Dig Pink match, and the Lady Tigers showing steady improvement in late-season play.

The Lady Wolves and Lady Tigers will each look to extend their seasons and earn a spot in the state tournament when action begins Friday in Casper.