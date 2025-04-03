Lady Wolves, Lady Tigers Seek First Conference Wins

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Green River Lady Wolves and Rock Springs Lady Tigers continue their softball season this week with conference games against Laramie and Cheyenne South.

Rock Springs will host Laramie on Friday at 3:30 p.m. in a conference matchup, followed by a non-conference game around 5 p.m. Meanwhile, Green River will take on Cheyenne South at home, also starting at 3:30 p.m., with a second non-conference game to follow. On Saturday, the teams will swap opponents, with Green River facing Laramie at 11:30 a.m. and Rock Springs hosting Cheyenne South at the same time again followed by a non-conference game.

Fans can catch the conference game between Rock Springs and Laramie on Friday with live HD video and play-by-play commentary from Keith Trujillo through TRN Media on The Radio Network’s Facebook page.

Laramie enters the weekend with a 1-1 record in conference play and a 5-3 overall mark, while Cheyenne South is still searching for its first conference victory at 0-2, sitting at 1-5 overall. Both Green River and Rock Springs will look to bounce back from tough losses last week against Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central and earn their first conference wins of the year.

The Lady Tigers, currently 1-3-1 on the season, will look to capitalize on their power at the plate, having shown flashes of offensive strength in previous games. Green River, sitting at 2-5, will aim to find consistency as they continue to navigate a challenging schedule.