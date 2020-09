GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School Lady Wolves lost to the Jackson Hole High School Lady Broncs in three sets (25-21, 25-14, 25-14) on Saturday afternoon.

Here are some photos of Saturday afternoon’s match.

SweetwaterNOW photos by Stephanie Thompson

GRHS Senior No. 22, Liberty Ferrell.

GRHS Senior No. 27, Marissa Brauburger.

Prior to the varsity game, GRHS seniors No. 27, Marissa Brauburger, and No. 22, Liberty Ferrell, and their families were recognized for senior night.

