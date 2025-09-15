Lady Wolves Notch a Sweep as Lady Tigers Rally for Five-Set Thriller

CASPER — It was a mixed weekend for Sweetwater County volleyball as Green River and Rock Springs faced ranked competition in Class 4A conference play.

On Friday, No. 4 Green River opened strong with a sweep of Natrona County in Casper, winning 25-19, 25-21, 29-27. The Lady Wolves closed out the match with a gritty third set, fending off multiple set points to secure the victory.

Rock Springs, meanwhile, dropped its opener to defending state champion and top-ranked Kelly Walsh in straight sets. The Lady Tigers pushed the Trojans in the first set before falling 26-24, 25-17, 25-16.

Saturday’s matches brought the rivals opposite results. Green River ran into No. 2 Kelly Walsh and fell 25-9, 25-18, 25-21 in Casper. Rock Springs bounced back against Natrona County, rallying for a five-set win. After trading the first four sets 21-25, 25-11, 22-25, 25-20, the Lady Tigers pulled away in the decisive frame, 15-8, to earn their first conference victory of the season.

The weekend left Green River at 1-1 in league play and Rock Springs also at 1-1.