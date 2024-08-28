Lady Wolves Prepare for 2024 Volleyball Season with High Expectations

GREEN RIVER – As the Green River High School Lady Wolves volleyball team heads into the new season, Head Coach Jessica Demaret is focused on refining the team’s skills and improving their consistency on the court.

“We are going to continue to not only compete in matches, but finish matches and get them in the win column,” Demaret said. “Our level of play match to match was more consistent last year, and we want to continue building on that.”

The Lady Wolves have placed prominence on blocking and attacking, areas they plan to improve further this season. “We had a strong emphasis on blocking and putting balls down last year,” Demaret added. “That is something we will continue to work on and get better at.”

Demaret also highlighted several players she expects to have standout seasons, particularly the senior group that has been a core part of the team for the past four years. “Eva Murray, Rylee Rosas, Haidyn Terry, and Addison Demaret are some of our returning players we look to help lead us through this season,” she said.

In addition to the seniors, the team has several juniors returning with varsity experience who are ready to make significant contributions. “Sophia Arnold, Sydnie Eastman, and McKinley Killpack are all coming back with varsity experience and look to be ready to step up and really contribute this season,” Demaret noted.

With the Cheyenne Invite just around the corner on August 30-31, Demaret is clear about the team’s primary objective: to continue building on the foundation they have established over the past few years. “The goal is to raise the level of competition and put ourselves in a position to be successful in our matches every week,” she said.

The Lady Wolves are eager to kick off the season and showcase their growth and determination as they aim for a strong start in Cheyenne.