Lady Wolves Prepare for a New Era Under Coach Clinton Landon

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Lady Wolves basketball team is ready to embark on a new season under the leadership of Clinton Landon, who steps into the role of head coach after nine years as an assistant to Rick Carroll. Landon, taking over from the long-tenured coach, aims to build on the program’s established foundation while introducing his own vision for success.

“For me, it is just continuing what Coach Carroll has built,” Landon said. “I was lucky and privileged to be a part of this program the last nine years as his assistant. It meant a lot to me that I received his endorsement to take over for him. Just taking all those valuable lessons that I have learned from him and using them in my new role as head coach.”

Eyes Set on State

The Lady Wolves narrowly missed qualifying for the state tournament last year, a disappointment the team is determined to overcome. “I think a big one for the team is making it to state basketball,” Landon said. “We were all disappointed last year not getting back to state. I think that is on everyone’s mind.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Landon emphasized the importance of starting the season strong. “I would like to have a good start to the year with the Oil City Classic and our Flaming Gorge Classic tournaments. Having a team with great team chemistry and developing our bench those first few tournaments.”

Offseason Preparation and Team Strengths

Despite being hired late in the offseason, Landon ensured the team made the most of their summer. “We were able to go to three team camps (UVU, Manila, & Colorado Mesa). We were able to get 30-plus games this summer,” he said. “They worked really hard and were committed all summer even after camps were over. When school started, we had a good group coming in and shooting in the mornings.”

With a mix of returning talent and promising newcomers, the Lady Wolves are positioned to be a versatile team. “We have a great group of about nine girls returning that are a mix of starters and players that contributed to varsity last year,” Landon said. “Those that are returning starters, I feel they can build off that all-conference accolade and push for more accolades this year. I believe that any given night we can have different leading scorers. That really helps when teams plan for us.”

Fresh Faces and Leadership Roles

Landon also highlighted the potential of the freshman class, a group he coached in middle school. “They are a great bunch with a good mix of posts and guards. They only lost one game last year; we are excited to see what they do at the freshman level,” he said.

As for leadership, Landon expects senior players Addison Demaret, Eva Murray, and Maci Hernandez to step up. “Our seniors… have been great this summer. So I look for big things from them as leaders whether that be through their play or vocally,” he said. “Our junior crew is a class I’m looking for to step into that role this year… Leading by example night in and night out will be huge for our team’s success.”

Season Outlook

The Lady Wolves face a significant test in their opening game against defending 4A state champions Sheridan Broncs. “That first game of the season… is going to be a great test,” Landon said. “Coach Sullivan is a great coach and always has a great defensive game plan. That is a great matchup for us to rise to that challenge.”

Community support will play a key role in the team’s success. “Biggest thing is come out and support games as much as you can,” Landon said. “Participating in those theme nights is something our teams really enjoy. We would just like to see as many people in that gym as we can for our boys and girls basketball program.”

As Landon begins his tenure, his focus remains on building team chemistry, starting the season strong, and achieving the ultimate goal: returning to the state tournament. “Making it to state is that big one. If we take care of the things I just listed, we should be able to achieve that goal and have bigger ones once we get ourselves there,” he said.