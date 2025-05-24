Lady Wolves Rally to Stay Alive, Tigers’ Season Ends at State

Senior Cristian Perez celebrating after a goal against Star Valley during the regular season. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

GILLETTE — One Sweetwater County soccer team kept its season alive Friday at the WHSAA 4A State Tournament, while the other saw its playoff run come to an end.

Vasco’s Hat Trick Lifts Lady Wolves in Second-Half Comeback

Down 2-0 at halftime and facing elimination, the Green River Lady Wolves erupted in the second half behind junior Isa Vasco’s offensive explosion to defeat Sheridan 3-2 and advance to the consolation championship.

Sheridan, the top seed out of the East Region, led for much of the match and appeared poised to close out the Lady Wolves. But Vasco had other plans.

In a stunning six-minute stretch after the break, Vasco scored all three of Green River’s goals to complete the hat trick and put her team in front for good. The goals not only flipped the script, but preserved Green River’s postseason hopes for one more day.

With the win, the Lady Wolves will now play Laramie in the consolation title match on Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Gillette Sports Complex.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Tigers’ Season Ends With Loss to Hosting School

The Rock Springs Tigers saw their state run come to a close Friday, falling 4-1 to Campbell County on the Camels’ home field.

In what proved to be a tough draw — facing a tournament host with elimination on the line — Rock Springs struggled to generate consistent offense. Senior Azra Moses delivered the lone goal for the Tigers on a penalty kick, but that was all the Tigers could muster as Campbell County pulled away.

The loss ends the Tigers’ season, as the program prepares to graduate nearly 10 seniors. Despite the early exit, the team showed flashes of promise throughout the postseason and will look to build upon that foundation moving forward.