Lady Wolves Ready for Challenge as They Move Up to 4A

GREEN RIVER — The Green River High School girls soccer team is preparing for a new challenge this season as they make the jump back to Class 4A competition. After a strong showing in 3A last year, which included a consolation championship victory, the Lady Wolves are looking to build on their success. Head coach Matthew Robles has high expectations for his squad but emphasizes the importance of steady growth.

“The expectations are the same every season—that is to continue to grow from day to day,” Robles said. “Our goals are to be a top-four seed at regionals and to qualify for the state tournament.”

Key Players Drive the Team

One of the biggest strengths for Green River this year lies in the midfield, where Robles highlighted four key players who will dictate the team’s play.

“When it comes to key players, I have to start with the four players that play in the center of the park: Claira Kuball, Brynlee Cordova, Autumn Sax, and Isa Vasco,” he said. “These four are the engine for our team and help drive what we want to do with our formation and possession.”

Vasco, a standout player, made history last season when she became Green River’s all-time leading scorer with over 87 career goals in a match against Lander Valley. Her scoring ability, combined with contributions from Kuball and Cordova—both key players in last season’s state tournament run—give the Lady Wolves a strong foundation.

Strengths and Preparation

Robles has been impressed with the team’s adaptability and athleticism so far in preseason training.

“The girls have been very coachable so far this year and have been retaining a lot of the things we have been focusing on,” he said. “We have really been focusing on playing a full 80 minutes of a game and not mentally switching off.”

The team’s preparation in the offseason has also played a role in their early progress.

“We had quite a few open gyms and drop-in sessions this offseason,” Robles said. “I can see how much further along we have been since day one this year compared to where we have been in seasons past.”

Challenges of Moving to 4A

While the Lady Wolves are confident heading into the season, they acknowledge the transition to 4A will come with challenges.

“Obviously, moving back to 4A will come with some growing pains,” Robles admitted. “We haven’t played these teams since my first year with the team when my current seniors were freshmen. So, we may have some struggles with the unknown opponents.”

However, he remains optimistic that the team’s focus and preparation will help them handle the transition.

“We know if we focus on us and what we can control, then we will be able to overcome a lot of the fear and anxiety of moving back up from 3A.”

Building on Last Year’s Success

Last season, the Lady Wolves showcased their potential with a dominant 5-2 victory over Worland in the 3A consolation bracket final. Vasco, Cordova, and Tehya Johnson each played crucial roles, highlighting the depth and talent of Green River’s returning players.

With their strong midfield core and determined mindset, the Lady Wolves are poised to compete at a high level as they take on the challenge of 4A competition. The journey won’t be easy, but Robles and his team are ready to prove themselves on a bigger stage.

Looking Ahead

The Lady Wolves will begin their season this week at home with games against Evanston and Riverton on Friday and Saturday respectively. The girls play at 3 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday.