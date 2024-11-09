Lady Wolves’ Season Ends in Hard-Fought Loss at State Volleyball Tournament

CASPER — The Green River Lady Wolves’ volleyball season came to an end Friday after a resilient effort against Natrona County during the second round of the state volleyball tournament. After falling to Sheridan in a thrilling five-set match on Thursday, the Lady Wolves again showed their grit, pushing Natrona County to four sets before ultimately being eliminated.

Natrona County took an early lead in the first set, edging out Green River 29-27 in a marathon battle. They followed it up with a 25-21 win in the second set, putting the Lady Wolves on the brink of elimination.

With their season on the line, Green River responded, fighting to a 25-22 victory in the third set and giving themselves a chance to push the match further. Despite the Lady Wolves’ tenacity, Natrona County closed out the contest in the fourth set, winning 25-20 and ending Green River’s season.

The Lady Wolves conclude one of their strongest seasons since 2017, capped by a state tournament berth that showcased their determination and growth. Congratulations to Green River on an impressive season and a memorable tournament run.