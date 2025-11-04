Lady Wolves Set for State Tournament Showdown in Casper

Lady Wolves Set for State Tournament Showdown in Casper

Nicole Wilson. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson

CASPER — The Green River Lady Wolves are headed to the Ford Wyoming Center this week with their sights set on a deep postseason run as the Class 4A State Volleyball Tournament gets underway Thursday in Casper.

Green River, the No. 2 seed out of the West Region, will open tournament play against East No. 3 Sheridan at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Lady Wolves earned their spot after finishing runner-up to Kelly Walsh at the 4A West Regional Tournament, where they knocked off Riverton and Evanston before falling in four sets to the defending state champions.

The 4A bracket features a strong field, including top-seeded Kelly Walsh, Laramie, and Thunder Basin. Green River enters the tournament with confidence after a season marked by consistent play, resilience, and growth under first-year head coach Andri Dewey.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Thursday’s matchup against Sheridan offers a compelling test between two programs known for their defensive toughness and aggressive front-line play. A win would advance Green River to the semifinal round Friday at 4:30 p.m., where they would face the winner of Laramie and Evanston.

The state championship is scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Related Articles

End of an Era: Western Wyoming to Cut Women’s Volleyball Program

End of an Era: Western Wyoming to Cut Women’s Volleyball Program

Green River, Rock Springs Set for State Swimming Championships in Laramie

Green River, Rock Springs Set for State Swimming Championships in Laramie

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 4, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for November 4, 2025

Cowboys Cruise Past Northern State 99-75 in Season Opener

Cowboys Cruise Past Northern State 99-75 in Season Opener