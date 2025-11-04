Lady Wolves Set for State Tournament Showdown in Casper

CASPER — The Green River Lady Wolves are headed to the Ford Wyoming Center this week with their sights set on a deep postseason run as the Class 4A State Volleyball Tournament gets underway Thursday in Casper.

Green River, the No. 2 seed out of the West Region, will open tournament play against East No. 3 Sheridan at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. The Lady Wolves earned their spot after finishing runner-up to Kelly Walsh at the 4A West Regional Tournament, where they knocked off Riverton and Evanston before falling in four sets to the defending state champions.

The 4A bracket features a strong field, including top-seeded Kelly Walsh, Laramie, and Thunder Basin. Green River enters the tournament with confidence after a season marked by consistent play, resilience, and growth under first-year head coach Andri Dewey.

Thursday’s matchup against Sheridan offers a compelling test between two programs known for their defensive toughness and aggressive front-line play. A win would advance Green River to the semifinal round Friday at 4:30 p.m., where they would face the winner of Laramie and Evanston.

The state championship is scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 p.m.