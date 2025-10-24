Lady Wolves Sweep Lady Tigers in Dig Pink Match Ahead of Regionals

ROCK SPRINGS — The Green River Lady Wolves closed out the regular season on a high note Thursday night, sweeping the Rock Springs Lady Tigers 3-0 in the annual Dig Pink volleyball match in Rock Springs.

The evening carried extra meaning as both teams came together to raise awareness for breast cancer, but once play began, the Lady Wolves’ focus and consistency led the way.

Green River took control early in the opening set, jumping ahead 9-4 before extending the lead to 19-11. Rock Springs called a timeout to regroup, but the Lady Wolves maintained their rhythm to take the first set 25-13.

In the second set, Rock Springs briefly led 7-6 before Green River’s offense found its stride again. The Lady Wolves went on a 9-2 run to pull ahead 15-9, forcing a Lady Tigers timeout. Green River kept up the pressure and closed the set 25-16 to go up 2-0.

The Lady Wolves never trailed in the third set, opening with a 6-1 lead and stretching it to 13-4 after a Rock Springs timeout. The Lady Tigers showed fight late, narrowing the gap to 24-16, but Green River finished the match 25-16 to complete the sweep.

With the win, the Lady Wolves head into next week’s Class 4A West Regional Tournament in Casper with a chance to be the top seed. Regionals will be hosted by Natrona County High School, where both Green River and Rock Springs will compete for a berth at the state championships.

