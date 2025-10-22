Lady Wolves Sweep Pinedale on Senior Night

McKinley Killpack. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Lady Wolves sent their seniors out in style Tuesday night, sweeping the 3A Pinedale Wranglers 3-0 in an interclass matchup that showcased consistency, energy, and teamwork.

The opening set was tightly contested early, with the score tied at 10-10 and again at 18-18 before Green River pulled ahead late. The Lady Wolves closed strong, taking the first set 25-18.

In the second set, Green River took control early and never trailed. The Wranglers kept pace, tying the frame several times, including at 10-10 and 13-13, but the Lady Wolves maintained composure and used timely runs to stay in front. After a Pinedale timeout at 18-14, Green River continued to press, finishing the set 25-21 to go up 2-0.

The third set saw Green River seize momentum for good. After a 4-4 tie, the Lady Wolves surged to an 11-6 lead, prompting another Pinedale timeout. Green River’s offense kept rolling as the Lady Wolves extended their advantage to 20-13 before closing out the match 25-17 to complete the sweep.

The victory capped off a celebratory night for Green River’s seniors, who helped the Lady Wolves secure another strong win heading into the final stretch of the season.

Check out photos from the match below.

