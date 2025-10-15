Lady Wolves Sweep Riverton, Extend Momentum Into Conference Weekend

Lady Wolves Sweep Riverton, Extend Momentum Into Conference Weekend

Nicole Wilson. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Lady Wolves continued their strong play Tuesday night, sweeping the Riverton Lady Wolverines 3-0 in front of a home crowd.

The opening set saw both teams trade points early, tied 10-10 before Green River found its rhythm. The Lady Wolves closed the frame on a dominant run to win 25-14.

In the second set, Green River maintained a slim lead throughout, though Riverton battled back to tie it at 16-16. The Lady Wolves held their composure, pulling away late for a 25-18 victory to go up 2-0.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The third set was all Green River. The Lady Wolves jumped out to a commanding 9-1 lead and never looked back, cruising to a 25-8 win to complete the sweep.

Rock Springs High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

With the victory, Green River looks to keep its momentum rolling as it heads into a key conference weekend. The Lady Wolves face Kelly Walsh on Friday and Natrona County on Saturday.

Check out photos from the match below.

Related Articles

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 15, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 15, 2025

This Week in Tiger Sports: Week of Oct. 13, 2025

This Week in Tiger Sports: Week of Oct. 13, 2025

This Week in Wolves Sports: Week of Oct. 13, 2025

This Week in Wolves Sports: Week of Oct. 13, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 14, 2025

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for October 14, 2025