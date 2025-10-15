Lady Wolves Sweep Riverton, Extend Momentum Into Conference Weekend

GREEN RIVER — The Green River Lady Wolves continued their strong play Tuesday night, sweeping the Riverton Lady Wolverines 3-0 in front of a home crowd.

The opening set saw both teams trade points early, tied 10-10 before Green River found its rhythm. The Lady Wolves closed the frame on a dominant run to win 25-14.

In the second set, Green River maintained a slim lead throughout, though Riverton battled back to tie it at 16-16. The Lady Wolves held their composure, pulling away late for a 25-18 victory to go up 2-0.

The third set was all Green River. The Lady Wolves jumped out to a commanding 9-1 lead and never looked back, cruising to a 25-8 win to complete the sweep.

With the victory, Green River looks to keep its momentum rolling as it heads into a key conference weekend. The Lady Wolves face Kelly Walsh on Friday and Natrona County on Saturday.

