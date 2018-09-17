Lady Wolves Swim Team Takes First at Home Meet

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School girls swimming team hosted its final home meet of the season on Saturday, September 15, in which they took first place out of nine teams total.

The Lady Wolves won the invitational with 299 points, while Kelly Walsh took second with 264 points. Green River competed against Kelly Walsh, Lyman, Evanston, Rock Springs, Kemmerer, Riverton, Natrona County, and Rawlins.

This meet marked the final home meet the Lady Wolves will host, the remainder of their season taking place on the road.

Check out the results for Green River’s invitational below.



GRHS Invitational Results



200 Yard Medley Relay

1. GRV A- Lauren Jensen, Hailey Uhrig, Lauren Lee, Sydni Sanders 1:55.12

6. GRV B- Kaycee Olsen, Merika Moffat, Lillian Munoz, Patience Bentley 2:15.57

14. GRV C- Sarah Foerster, Delaney Gardea, Cassidy Gomez, Teah Lafontaine 2:31.13

19. GRV D- Hailey France, Natalie White, Sierra Fryer, Modesta Rocha 2:52.07

200 Yard Freestyle

1. Sydni Sanders 2:07.30

4. Ashley Jensen 2:16.12

5. Adrienne Merrick 2:16.89

11. Jarin Mandros 2:25.44

15. Emily Foerster 2:35.34

20. Cassidy Gomez 2:48.22

21. Kelcee Seiller 2:50.72

26. Katie Setzer 3:01.34

29. Hailey France 3:14.78

200 Yard IM

5. Kaycee Olsen 2:43.20

12. Amaya Spartz 3:06.44

14. Sierra Fryer 3:13.80

50 Yard Freestyle

1. Lauren Jensen 26.22

5. Lauren Lee 27.30

9. Alexa Lauze 27.91

10. Haily Uhrig 28.01

14. Patience Bentley 28.61

15. Adrienne Merrick 28.62

25. Merika Moffat 31.29

27. Delaney Gardea 31.67

31. Teah Lafontaine 32.22

33. Modesta Rocha 32.45

44. Sierra Fryer 34.56

56. Katie Setzer 36.75

72. Liz Bird 1:03.72

100 Yard Butterfly

2. Lauren Jensen 1:03.89

100 Yard Freestyle

1.Alexa Lauze 58.95

5. Ashley Jensen 1:02.31

10. Jarin Mandros 1:04.09

17. Patience Bentley 1:06.83

19. Amaya Spartz 1:09.28

20. Sarah Foerster 1:09.45

24. Emily Foerster 1:10.99

31. Kelcee Seiller 1:15.52

32. Natalie White 1:15.77

34. Cassidy Gomez 1:16.92

500 Yard Freestyle

1. Lillian Munoz 5:53.32

16. Josephine Bowen 8:09.62

17. Hailey France 8:44.39

18. Ellie Phillips 8:48.83

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. GRV A- Sydni Sanders, Ashley Jensen, Lauren Lee, Lillian Munoz 1:48.62

7. GRV B- Patience Bentley, Hailey Uhrig, Alexa Lauze, Emily Foerster 2:00.52

8. GRV C- Adrienne Merrick, Amaya Spartz, Teah Lafontaine, Natalie White 2:06.11

10. GRV D- Jarin Mandros, Kelcee Seiller, Merika Moffat, Delaney Gardea 2:07.00

23. GRV E- Katie Setzer, Ellie Phillips, Sierra Fryer, Josephine Bowen 2:37.36

100 Yard Backstroke

3. Lauren Lee 1:12.70

5. Kaycee Olsen 1:14.97

6. Sarah Foerster 1:16.85

11. Delaney Gardea 1:21.67

12. Teah Lafontaine 1:21.98

19. Modesta Rocha 1:30.00

28. Ellie Phillips 1:57.07

100 Yard Breaststroke

1. Hailey Uhrig 1:08.67

2. Lillian Munoz 1:12.54

18. Merika Moffat 1:30.90

27. Natalie White 1:43.19

33. Josephine Bowen 1:53.75

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. GRV A- Sydni Sanders, Ashley Jensen, Lauren Jensen, Alex Lauze 4:01.84

5. GRV B- Kaycee Olsen, Jarin Mandros, Adrienne Merrick, Emily Foerster 4:29.01

11. GRV C- Sarah Foerster, Kelcee Seiller, Cassidy Gomez, Amaya Spartz 5:03.79

16. GRV D- Ellie Phillips, Modesta Rocha, Josephine Bowen, Hailey France 6:04.05

Team Scores

Green River High School 299 Kelly Walsh High School 264 Lyman High School Girls 201 Rock Springs High School 191 Evanston High School 125 Kemmerer High School 86 Riverton High School 70 Natrona County High School 47 Rawlins High School 42

Up Next

The Lady Wolves will head to Big Piney Thursday, September 20, before competing at Evanston on Saturday, September 22. The meets are slated to start at 5 pm and 10 am, respectively.