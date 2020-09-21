Lady Wolves Swing Into Third at State Golf

EVANSTON — Golfers took their swing at the 2020 3A state golf competition in Evanston over the weekend.

Green River High School (GRHS) competed in the two-day event, taking ten golfers to compete for a championship. The girls team placed third overall, while the boys came in at 13.

Isabell Salas was just a few strokes off of a state title, finishing second in the girls division with a score of 163.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Below are individual and team scores for Green River from the 3A state golf competition.

Green River High School sports coverage is brought to you by these amazing sponsors:

Girls Results

2. Isabell Salas – 163 (77, 86)

11. Kaylee Lundgren – 198 (95, 103)

26. Kaelea Gibson – 213 (98, 115)

37. Daryn Macy – 234 (127, 107)

44. Kayde Foster – 247 (125, 122)

Boys Results

40. Jax Peterson – 193 (97, 96)

42. Ryker Mele – 194 (96, 98)

49. Braycer Riley – 203 (95, 108)

62. Jake Probst – 223 (112, 111)

66. Clayson Mele – 230 (114, 116)