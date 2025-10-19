Lady Wolves Take Down Defending Champs; Lady Tigers Battle to the Wire

SWEETWATER COUNTY — It was a weekend of grit and statement wins for Sweetwater County volleyball as the Green River Lady Wolves upset defending state champion Kelly Walsh, while the Rock Springs Lady Tigers pushed Natrona County to five sets before wrapping up a challenging home stretch.

On Friday night, No. 3 Green River took the court against top-ranked Kelly Walsh and delivered one of its most impressive performances of the season. The Lady Wolves battled through four tight sets to hand the defending champs a 3-1 loss, winning 26-24, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22 in conference play.

Green River carried that energy into Saturday’s match against Natrona County, sweeping the Fillies 25-18, 25-19, 25-17 to close out a perfect week. The Lady Wolves’ balanced attack and steady defense helped them maintain momentum from Tuesday’s home sweep of Riverton, positioning them firmly among the 4A frontrunners as postseason play approaches.

Across the county, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers showed fight of their own. The Tigers went toe-to-toe with Natrona County in Friday’s home match, forcing a fifth set before ultimately falling 3-2 (25-11, 25-27, 18-25, 25-19, 15-9).

Despite the narrow loss, the Lady Tigers’ resilience and improved play from earlier in the week stood out. Rock Springs wrapped up the weekend on Saturday against Kelly Walsh, where the visiting Lady Trojans showed their championship experience, sweeping the Tigers 25-11, 25-11, 25-12.

Green River and Rock Springs face each other this Thursday in Rock Springs for their second meeting of the season.