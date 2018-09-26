Lady Wolves Take First in Evanston

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School girls swimming team competed at the Evanston Invitational on Saturday, September 22, in which they took first place, beating five teams.

The Lady Wolves competed against Rock Springs, Evanston, Lyman, Kemmerer, and Sublette County.

Sophomore Lauren Jensen took first in the 200 yard medley relay, 400 yard medley relay, 200 yard IM, and second in the 200 yard backstroke.

Junior Sydni Sanders placed first in the 200 yard freestyle, 100 yard freestyle, 200 yard freestyle relay, and 400 yard freestyle relay.

Sophomore Lauren Lee took first place in the 200 yard freestyle relay and 400 yard freestyle relay, and second place in the 200 yard freestyle and 500 yard freestyle.



Senior Ashley Jensen took first in the 200 yard medley relay, 400 yard medley relay, 50 yard freestyle, and 100 yard butterfly.

Freshman Lillian Munoz took first in the 200 yard medley relay and 100 yard breaststroke, and third in the 100 yard butterfly.

Freshman Hailey Uhrig placed first in the 200 yard medley relay and fourth in the 200 yard IM.

Sophomore Alexa Lauze took first place in the 200 yard freestyle relay, 400 yard freestyle relay, and 500 yard freestyle, and fourth in the 200 yard freestyle.

Sophomore Madi Young placed third in the 200 yard IM, 100 yard backstroke, and fourth in the 400 yard freestyle relay.



Check out the Lady Wolves’ complete results below.

GRHS Girls Swim Results 9/22



200 Yard Medley Relay

1. GRHS A- Lauren Jensen, Hailey Uhrig, Lillian Munoz, Ashley Jensen 2:00.93

7. GRHS B- Madi Young, Merika Moffatt, Cherylann Moritz, Kaycee Olsen 2:14.52

8. GRHS C- Sarah Foerster, Delaney Gardea, Jarin Mandros, Patience Bentley 2:20.41

11. GRHS D- Haylie Gavin, Amaya Spartz, Kelcee Seiller, Natalie White 2:42.89

200 Yard Freestyle

1.Sydni Sanders 2:05.82

2. Lauren Lee 2:07.55

4. Alexa Lauze 2:11.66

6. Adrienne Merrick 2:17.86

12. Emily Foerster 2:33.40

15. Amaya Spartz 2:37.79

20. Cassidy Gomez 2:47.90

23. Modesta Rocha 2:52.38

33. Hailey France 3:14.91

200 Yard IM

1. Lauren Jensen 2:21.52

3. Madi Young 2:28.61

4. Hailey Uhrig 2:28.97

8. Cherylan Moritz 2:40.65

14. Jadin Magana 3:16.79

15. Kelcee Seiller 3:20.74

— Josephine Bowen DQ

50 Yard Freestyle

1. Ashley Jensen 26.80

6. Patience Bentley 28.36

7. Jarin Mandros 28.55

18. Merika Moffatt 31.05

24. Natalie White 33.18

32. Katie Setzer 35.51

36. Ellie Phillips 40.32

100 Yard Butterfly

1. Ashley Jensen 1:09.37

3. Lillian Munoz 1:09.76

4. Jarin Mandros 1:12.96

5. Delaney Gardea 1:19.07

9. Haylie Gavin 1:32.95

13. Ellie Phillips 2:00.61

100 Yard Freestyle

1. Sydni Sanders 57.25

4. Adrienne Merrick 1:00.97

7. Kaycee Olsen 1:03.22

16. Sarah Foerster 1:07.80

19. Emily Foerster 1:09.43

20. Modesta Rocha 1:12.26

24. Natalie White 1:18.07

31. Katie Setzer 1:22.58

500 Yard Freestyle

1. Alexa Lauze 5:35.43

2. Lauren Lee 5:41.33

12. Delaney Gardea 7:02.09

22. Kelcee Seiller 7:52.05

25. Hailey France 8:37.80

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. GRHS A- Sydni Sanders, Lauren Lee, Ashley Jensen, Alexa Lauze 1:50.26

5. GRHS C- Patience Bentley, Merika Moffatt, Emily Foerster, Delaney Gardea 2:06.28

13. GRHS D- Amaya Spartz, Natalie White, Cassidy Gomez, Katie Setzer 2:21.32

14. GRHS E- Hailey France, Jadin Magana, Kelcee Seiller, Ellie Phillips 2:35.77

100 Yard Backstroke

2. Lauren Jensen 1:02.99

3. Madi Young 1:08.72

6. Cherylann Moritz 1:12.29

8. Sarah Foerster 1:17.46

9. Kaycee Olsen 1:17.76

15. Patience Bentley 1:20.09

17. Haylie Gavin 1:22.68

28. Jadin Magana 1:35.85

100 Yard Breaststroke

1.Lillian Munoz 1:10.95

9. Merika Moffatt 1:27.79

14. Cassidy Gomez 1:38.39

19. Amaya Spartz 1:42.16

21. Josephine Bowen 1:50.10

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. GRHS A- Sydni Sanders, Lauren Lee, Lauren Jensen, Alexa Lauze 3:58.66

4. GRHS B- Madi Young, Cherylann Moritz, Adrienne Merrick, Kaycee Olsen 4:20.45

12. GRHS C- Emily Foerster, Sarah Foerster, Haylie Gavin, Cassidy Gomez 5:03.88

16. GRHS D- Katie Setzer, Hailey France, Jadin Magana, Ellie Phillips 5:58.00



Team Scores

Green River High School 420 Rock Springs High School 248 Lyman High School 245 Sublette County 206 Evanston High School 130 Kemmerer High School 113

Up Next

The Lady Wolves will travel to Cheyenne East for a triangular with East and Cheyenne Central on Friday, September 28. The meet is scheduled to start at 2 pm. The girls will then compete in a dual against Laramie on Saturday, September 29, at Laramie at 10 am.