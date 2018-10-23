Lady Wolves Take Second at Regional Swim Meet

GREEN RIVER– The Green River High School girls swim team finished in second place at the 4A West Regional Swim Meet over the weekend in Casper.

The meet took place Friday and Saturday, October 19 and 20 at Kelly Walsh.

Teams competing at the conference meet included Green River, Rock Springs, Kelly Walsh, Natrona, Evanston, and Laramie.

GRHS took first in the 200 yard medley relay with a time of 1:53.55. Lauren Jensen, Hailey Uhrig, Lauren Lee, and Ashley Jensen swam on this relay team.

The Lady Wolves took second place in the 200 yard freestyle relay, in which the team was made up of Jarin Mandros, Alexa Lauze, Ashley Jensen, and Sydni Sanders.

They also took second in the 400 yard freestyle relay, which was swam by Lauren Lee, Lauren Jensen, Sydni Sanders, and Alexa Lauze.

Sydni Sanders took first in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2:01.21. Sanders also placed second in the 100 yard freestyle.

Lauren Jensen placed second in both the 200 yard IM and the 100 yard backstroke. Lauren Lee took second in the 100 yard butterfly and third in the 500 yard freestyle.

Alexa Lauze placed second in the 500 yard freestyle relay and third in the 200 yard freestyle. Ashley Jensen took fourth in both the 100 yard butterfly and the 50 yard freestyle.

Madi Young took fourth place in both the 200 yard IM and the 500 yard freestyle. Hailey Uhrig placed second in the 100 yard breaststroke and fifth in the 200 yard IM. Kaycee Olsen took fifth place in the 50 yard freestyle.

Lillian Munoz placed third in the 100 yard breaststroke and fourth in the 100 yard freestyle.

Check out the Wolves’ complete results below.

200 Yard Medley Relay

1. Green River High School ‘A’- Lauren Jensen, Hailey Uhrig, Lauren Lee, and Ashley Jensen 1:53.55

200 Yard Freestyle

1. Sanders, Sydni 2:01.21

3. Lauze, Alexa 2:04.18

8. Merrick, Adrienne 2:12.50

16. Foerster, Emily 2:20.09

21. Seiller, Kelcee 2:35.83

22. Gomez, Cassidy 2:37.65

23. Magana, Jadin 2:40.04

200 Yard IM

2. Jensen, Lauren :18.84

4. Young, Madi 2:23.53

5. Uhrig, Hailey 2:25.13

6. Moritz, Cherylann 2:27.04

18. Gavin, Haylie 2:51.58

50 Yard Freestyle

4. Jensen, Ashley 26.60

5. Olsen, Kaycee 26.76

8. Mandros, Jarin 27.46

13. Bentley, Patience 27.85

22. Rocha, Modesta 29.62

24. Spartz, Amaya 30.31

29. White, Natalie 31.19

54. Bowen, Josephine 36.30

56. France, Hailey 37.71

60. Phillips, Ellie 41.10

100 Yard Butterfly

2. Lee, Lauren 1:03.40

4. Jensen, Ashley 1:05.50

8. Gardea, Delaney 1:11.50

10. Mandros, Jarin 1:11.59

15. Magana, Jadin GRV 1:33.21

100 Yard Freestyle

2. Sanders, Sydni 55.57

4. Munoz, Lillian 58.30

13. Merrick, Adrienne 1:01.83

15. Foerster, Sarah 1:02.51

18. Moffatt, Merika 1:03.80

19. Foerster, Emily 1:04.25

21. Bentley, Patience 1:04.98

22. Lafontaine, Teah 1:06.06

24. Spartz, Amaya 1:06.42

25. Rocha, Modesta 1:08.37

28. White, Natalie 1:10.45

40. France, Hailey 1:27.78

500 Yard Freestyle

2. Lauze, Alexa 5:31.47

3. Lee, Lauren 5:35.89

4. Young, Madi 5:37.85

15. Seiller, Kelcee 6:54.88

16. Gardea, Delaney 7:01.80

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

2. Green River High School ‘A’- Jarin Mandros, Alexa Lauze, Ashley Jensen, and Sydni Sanders 1:46.57

100 Yard Backstroke

2. Jensen, Lauren 1:00.53

7. Moritz, Cherylann 1:07.33

9. Olsen, Kaycee 1:08.18

13. Foerster, Sarah 1:12.02

19. Gavin, Haylie 1:18.84

28. Phillips, Ellie 1:48.65

100 Yard Breaststroke

2. Uhrig, Hailey 1:06.67

3. Munoz, Lillian 1:09.48

13. Moffatt, Merika 1:23.82

19. Gomez, Cassidy 1:35.05

24. Bowen, Josephine 1:53.97

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

2. Green River High School ‘A’- Lauren Jensen, Lauren Lee, Alexa Lauze, Sydni Sanders 3:50.10

Team Scores

1. Laramie High School 408.5

2. Green River High School 326.5

3. Kelly Walsh High School 184

4. Rock Springs High School 151

5. Evanston High School 111

6. Natrona County High School 79