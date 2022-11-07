Lady Wolves Take Second in 3A State Swimming and Diving

LARAMIE — The Green River Lady Wolves competed against the other 3A swimming and diving teams over the weekend in the state championships.

The Lady Wolves had a strong performance across the board, leading them to a second place finish with 232 points.

Green River recorded six events out of the 12 events at the meet. Tavin Arnell placed first in the 100-yard butterfly and 200-yard IM, while Tanith Smith took first in the 100 and 50-yard freestyle races. Zella Maez represented the diving team well, also taking first place. Smith, Arnell, Haley Clevenger and Courtney Clark made up the Lady Wolves’ 400-yard free relay team which capped off the championships with a victory.

For full results from the state championships, you can click here.

Congratulations on a fantastic season!