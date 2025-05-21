Lady Wolves, Tigers Set for State Showdowns in Gillette

GILLETTE — The stage is set for the 2025 WHSAA 4A State Soccer Tournament, and both Sweetwater County teams are ready to compete as the Green River Lady Wolves and Rock Springs Tigers take their shot at state titles beginning Thursday in Gillette.

The three-day tournament runs from May 22–24 and will be co-hosted by Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools.

Green River Lady Wolves Open with Thunder Basin

Green River, the No. 2 seed out of the West, kicks off the entire tournament slate Thursday at 9 a.m. with a matchup against Thunder Basin, the East’s No. 3 seed and one of the tournament hosts. The game will be played at Campbell County High School.

The Lady Wolves enter the tournament following a runner-up finish at the 4A West Regional Tournament, where they defeated top-seeded Kelly Walsh in the semifinals before falling to Jackson in the championship. In the last few games at regionals, Green River faced some injury concerns to multiple players and hopes to get everyone fully healthy and ready to go for the state tournament.

If the Lady Wolves defeat Thunder Basin, they’ll advance to Friday’s semifinal, set for 2 p.m. at Thunder Basin High School, where they’ll face the winner of Sheridan vs. Kelly Walsh. A loss would send Green River into the consolation bracket, with a 9 a.m. match Friday at Campbell County against the loser of that same Sheridan-Kelly Walsh matchup.

Rock Springs Tigers Face No. 1 Seed Sheridan

The Rock Springs Tigers also earned a state berth last weekend after finishing fourth in the 4A West Regional. Their reward is a first-round clash against top-seeded Sheridan from the East.

The Tigers and Broncs will square off Thursday at 11 a.m. at Thunder Basin High School.

Rock Springs enters the tournament battle-tested. After a commanding 4-0 win over Star Valley in the opening round of regionals, the Tigers dropped a narrow semifinal match to Kelly Walsh and fell just short in the third-place game against Riverton. Despite those setbacks, the Tigers showed resilience and scoring ability.

If Rock Springs pulls off the upset against Sheridan, they’ll play again Friday at 4 p.m. at Thunder Basin against the winner of Kelly Walsh vs. Campbell County. A loss would send the Tigers to a consolation match at 11 a.m. Friday at Campbell County High School against the loser of that same game.

The tournament wraps up Saturday with the championship and placing matches.