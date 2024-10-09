Lady Wolves Triumph Over Mountain View; Lady Tigers Show Grit in Loss to Jackson

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Green River Lady Wolves and Rock Springs Lady Tigers took the court in two highly competitive volleyball matches yesterday, with both teams showing resilience and determination against tough opponents. While Green River extended their strong season with a win, Rock Springs continued to display improvement, even in defeat.

In a Class 4A matchup, the Rock Springs Lady Tigers faced Jackson in a hard-fought battle that ended in a 3-0 victory for the Filles. The scores—25-19, 25-22, 25-15—reflect how the Lady Tigers battled to keep the sets close, especially in the early sets, where they pushed Jackson to the limit. Despite the sweep, Rock Springs showed flashes of strong play and demonstrated their ability to contend with top-tier teams.

The Lady Tigers, now 8-17 overall, are continuing to develop and grow with each match, and their performance against Jackson is a step in the right direction as they aim to finish the season on a high note.

Meanwhile, the Green River Lady Wolves, ranked No. 4 in Class 4A, secured a 3-1 victory in an interclass battle against the 3A Mountain View Lady Buffalos. Green River took control early, winning the first two sets 25-16 and 25-14. Mountain View, a two-time defending 3A state champion, fought back in the third set to win 25-19, but Green River regrouped in the fourth to close out the match with a 25-21 win.

The Lady Wolves improved their record to 13-8 overall. Their balanced attack and defensive prowess continue to carry them through the season as they gear up for the postseason.

Mountain View, now 14-11, remains a dominant force in 3A volleyball despite the loss. Their experience and championship pedigree will serve them well as they head into their own conference battles.