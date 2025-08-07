Lady Wolves Volleyball Enters a New Era Under Former Player

GREEN RIVER — A familiar face is leading a new chapter of Lady Wolves volleyball this fall as Andri Dewey, a Green River High School alum and former multi-sport standout, returns to take the helm as head coach. Dewey steps in following the departure of Jessica Demaret, who revitalized the program over three seasons and guided the team to its first state tournament appearance since 2017.

For Dewey, the opportunity to lead the program that shaped her as a student-athlete is deeply personal.

“It means so much to me,” Dewey said. “This is where I first fell in love with volleyball and first realized I wanted to be a coach. Coming back to lead the program that started it all for me is incredibly special. It brings a sense of nostalgia, of course—but even more than that, it fills me with pride for our hometown, for GRHS, and for the volleyball tradition that helped me grow.”

SweetwaterNOW file image of Andri Dewey playing Volleyball when she was a Green River High School Athlete

Dewey’s résumé includes collegiate playing experience at Idaho State University, where she logged 2,205 assists along with 83 kills and earned All-American Strength and Conditioning honors. She later coached at Rock Springs High School and Idaho State before returning to Green River last year to join the girls’ basketball coaching staff. Now, her focus is on continuing the upward momentum the volleyball program has gained in recent seasons.

Building on a Foundation of Success

Former head coach Jessica Demaret helped transform the program from seven wins in 2022 to over 20 in 2024, including a second-place finish at the 4A West Regional Tournament and a return to the state tournament. Dewey says the groundwork laid by her predecessor has positioned the team for continued success.

“Thanks to Coach Demaret’s leadership, many of our returners now know what it takes to perform on that stage, and that experience is huge,” she said. “My goal is to build on that momentum by raising the standard even higher. That starts with a consistent culture of accountability and competition.”

Dewey’s approach has been hands-on from the start. She credits the summer strength and conditioning sessions, along with open gyms, as vital opportunities to begin forming bonds with players and setting expectations.

“The first priority on my list was to create relationships with my team,” she explained. “This summer, their dedication and hard work in the weight room and gym took that foundation of trust to the next level. It’s something we’ll always be working to grow, but I like where we’re starting heading into season.”

Establishing Culture and Raising the Bar

While Dewey has deep respect for the program’s recent progress, she brings fresh ideas and a vision rooted in long-term growth. A key part of that vision includes building a team culture that goes beyond wins and losses.

“I would like to build a culture centered around service and gratitude,” Dewey said. “Where players learn the value of appreciating their opportunities and give back to their communities. I also want to foster a team-led program where senior leadership is encouraged to guide and support younger players, creating a sense of ownership and accountability.”

On the court, Dewey plans to implement new offensive and defensive systems that increase the team’s adaptability and edge in competition. But even with tactical changes, her philosophy remains centered on relationships and development.

Dewey’s coaching style is rooted in connection and trust. Before pushing athletes to reach their full potential, she focuses on building meaningful relationships, believing that a strong foundation off the court leads to stronger performance on it. That belief, she said, is best captured by a phrase that has stuck with her over the years.

“I’ve always heard, ‘People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care,’ and that really resonates with me,” she said. “When there’s trust, athletes are willing to be pushed a little harder because they know it’s coming from a place of care and belief in their potential.”

Looking Ahead to 2025

The Lady Wolves will officially begin their season Aug. 18 with their first official practice before playing at the Cheyenne Invite Aug. 29 and 30. Dewey is already setting clear goals for both the short and long term with an early emphasis on creating a unified, selfless team.

“In the short term, I want to establish a team-first mindset—making sure we’re focused on the ‘we’ over the ‘me’ from day one,” Dewey said. “At the same time, we’re emphasizing the goal of getting 1% better every day.”

Green River competes in a challenging 4A field, but Dewey believes the team’s preparation, both physical and mental, will be key to their success.

“Preparing for a tough 4A conference starts with acknowledging all the hard work these girls have already put in,” she said. “In-season, we’ll build on that with high-intensity, competitive practices that mimic game situations and push us to get better every day. We’ll also spend time watching film and tailoring our game plans to each opponent so we’re not just physically prepared, but mentally sharp and strategically ready.”

Building for the Future

Beyond this season, Dewey envisions a program defined by integrity, hard work, and community pride.

“Over the next few years, I want to build a program where hard work, accountability, and integrity are at the core of everything we do,” she said. “I want us to be a consistent contender for conference and state titles, recognized as one of the most competitive teams in the state.”

But perhaps more importantly, she wants her players to leave the program better equipped for life beyond high school.

“More than anything, I hope my players walk away with confidence in themselves—not just as athletes, but as people,” she said. “I want them to understand the value of commitment, discipline, and stepping outside their comfort zones. Sports have a unique way of teaching life lessons—how to handle failure, how to work as a team, and how to confidently navigate life’s challenges. At the end of the day, my goal is to help them grow into strong, confident, and capable young women who are ready for whatever life has in store for them after volleyball.”

Being ‘All In’

As she begins her first season at the helm, Dewey is all in—not just for the sport, but for her school and her town.

“To the players and the Green River community, I just want to say: I’m all in,” she said. “This chapter isn’t just about wins and losses—it’s about building a culture of hard work, pride, and growth. I want our athletes to become strong teammates, fierce competitors, and confident young women. And I want the community to feel connected and proud of what we’re building.”

With a coach who brings a deep hometown pride, the Lady Wolves appear poised to continue their rise—and possibly take the next big step forward in 2025.