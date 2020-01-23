Lance Hill (December 12, 1930 – January 18, 2020)

Lance L. Hill, 89, of Big Piney passed away January 18, 2020 at the Sublette Center in Pinedale. Lance was born on the Family Ranch in Big Piney on December 21, 1930 to John and Ida (Wardell) Hill.

He was raised with his siblings, Tom and Joan. He served his country in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953 and married his sweetheart Nila Franch November 2, 1953 in Big Piney. To this union were born three children: Kathy, Randy and Tammy.

He lived and worked his adult life on the Family Ranch and was a school custodian. Lance loved watching football and the Indianapolis Colts were his favorite team. He will be remembered as a soft spoken, gentle man. He was never boisterous, loud or angry. He always had a way of accepting whatever came his way.

Lance is survived by his daughters Kathy (Mike) Shaw of Rock Springs, WY and Tammy Campbell (Rick Melby) of Bondurant, WY; son Randy (April) Hill of Big Piney, WY; grandchildren Heidi Campbell, Stephanie (Matt) Mlinar, and Brad (Shannon) Shaw; great-grandchildren Eric Weber, Kayla Weber, Daviel Sterna, and Blayze Macy; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife Nila, brother Tom, sister Joan, and grandchildren Brian Shaw and Shyla Hill.

A funeral service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Marbleton Senior Center. Interment and military honors will follow the service in the Plainview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Lance’s memory can be made to Kickin’ Cancer of Sublette County, P.O. Box 687, Pinedale, WY 82941.