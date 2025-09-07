Lander Pulls Away From Green River with Strong First Half

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — Lander built a commanding lead before halftime and held off Green River in the second half for a 28-9 victory Friday night.

Both teams were scoreless through the first quarter, with the Wolves recovering a fumble to halt Lander’s opening drive. The Tigers broke through in the second quarter when quarterback Paxon Hollingshead connected with Cody West for a touchdown at the 8:13 mark.

Hollingshead later found Caleb Andrews for another score with three minutes left in the half following an interception of Green River quarterback Max Hintz. Lander extended its lead to 21-0 with 48 seconds left before halftime on a 1-yard run by Brayden Baker, who finished the first half with 120 yards on 11 carries.

Green River got on the board before the break with two quick completions from Hintz to Dax Taylor, setting up a 53-yard field goal by Braxton Doak to make it 21-3 at halftime.

The Wolves cut into the deficit in the third quarter when Hintz connected with Taylor on a 10-yard touchdown strike with 9:31 left. The two-point try failed, leaving the score 21-9.

Lander answered quickly, as Baker powered in from 3 yards out for his second rushing touchdown of the night, giving the Tigers a 28-9 lead with 7:50 remaining in the third.

Defenses dominated the fourth quarter. Noah Hemphill intercepted Hollingshead to stall a Lander drive, but the Wolves couldn’t capitalize. Lander’s Finn McFadden sealed the win with an interception of Hintz with nine minutes left.

Statistical leaders

Lander finished with 260 yards rushing, including 189 from Baker on 21 carries. Hollingshead went 10 of 14 for 187 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, as the Tigers totaled 447 yards of offense.

Green River managed 64 yards rushing, led by Johnson with 33. Hintz finished 17 of 30 for 223 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Taylor caught 12 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown as the Wolves totaled 287 yards of offense.

Players of the game were Taylor on offense and Doak on special teams.