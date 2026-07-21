Landons Lead South to All-Star Win with Farson’s Jones

CASPER — The South girls basketball team put together a dominant performance Saturday at the Wyoming Coaches Foundation North/South All-Star Games, defeating the North 83-49 behind a commanding effort led by Green River head coach Clinton Landon and assistant coaches Britt Bath and Shauri Landon.

Farson-Eden’s Cadence Jones made a late addition to the South roster and became the lone Sweetwater County player to compete in the girls basketball all-star game after Green River standouts Isabel Vasco and Sophia Arnold were unable to participate. Jones finished the contest with three points.

Cadence Jones. Photo from Matt Gardner

The South took control early and never looked back, building a 20-8 advantage after the first quarter before extending its lead to 38-14 at halftime. The South continued to pull away in the second half en route to the 34-point victory.

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In addition to competing on the court, players participated in several All-Star Week activities, including bowling and team dinners, giving athletes from across Wyoming an opportunity to build friendships and enjoy the experience together.

Bryant Birch officiating the Girls All-Star Basketball Game. Photo by Cierra Birch

Another local connection to the event came from Green River native Bryant Birch, who served as one of the game’s officials.

The girls game capped a successful week for the South squad under the direction of the Landons, who coached many of Wyoming’s top graduating seniors during the annual showcase held in Casper.

The boys basketball game provided considerably more drama, with the North edging the South 107-104 in one of the most exciting finishes of the weekend.

In volleyball, the North defeated the South 4-1 to claim the all-star match victory.

The Wyoming Coaches Foundation North/South All-Star Games are held annually as part of the Wyoming Coaches Association Coaching Clinic, Hall of Fame Banquet and All-Star Week, bringing together many of the state’s top graduating athletes for competition and community-building activities before they begin the next chapters of their athletic and academic careers.