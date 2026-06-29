Landons to Coach South All-Stars

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School girls basketball coach Clinton Landon will represent the Lady Wolves on one of Wyoming’s biggest basketball stages this summer after being selected as the head coach of the South girls team for the Wyoming Coaches Foundation North/South All-Star Games.

Landon will be joined on the South coaching staff by his wife and Green River assistant coach, Shauri Landon. The annual all-star event will take place July 18 at Casper College as part of the Wyoming Coaches Association Coaching Clinic, Hall of Fame Banquet and All-Star Week.

A committee of coaches selected the top senior players from the northern and southern halves of the state to compete in the showcase, with practices beginning July 15 before the games on July 18.

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Landon said learning his fellow coaches had chosen him was both humbling and rewarding.

“I was truly honored and humbled to be selected by my coaching peers as the head coach of the South Girls Basketball Team,” Landon said. “When I found out, I was excited and incredibly grateful. It means a lot to know that other coaches recognized the success our team had this season and felt I was deserving of this opportunity. Being chosen by your peers is a special honor, and I am thankful for their confidence and support.”

The selection comes after another successful season for the Lady Wolves, who captured a second consecutive 4A West Regional championship, finished third at the Class 4A State Tournament and set a school record with 25 victories.

Landon said the opportunity reflects not only his career but the work of everyone involved in Green River’s program.

“Professionally, it is very rewarding because it shows that our program, our players, and our coaching staff are respected around the state,” Landon said. “It reflects the hard work that everyone in our program has put in to build something special at Green River. To be recognized by your colleagues and by the coaches association is truly humbling, and it is an honor to be viewed as someone who is helping grow and promote the game of basketball in Wyoming.”

The opportunity is made even more meaningful because he will coach alongside his wife.

“What makes it even more special is that I get to share this experience with my wife and assistant coach, Shauri Landon,” he said. “She knows firsthand the amount of time, energy, and commitment that goes into a season, and she has been a huge part of our success. Being able to experience this together makes the honor even more meaningful.”

Landon is entering his 12th season with the Green River girls program after spending nine years as an assistant before taking over as head coach. He credited former longtime coach Rick Carroll for helping prepare him for the position.

“Representing Green River High School in an event like this means a great deal to me,” Landon said. “Along the way, I have been blessed to work with outstanding coaches and mentors, especially former head coach Rick Carroll. A lot of the credit for this honor belongs to him and the foundation he built for our program. He taught me how to do things the right way, how to put players first, and how to build a program that people can be proud of. In many ways, being selected for this opportunity is a reflection of the time and effort he invested in both the program and in mentoring me for this position.”

He also recognized assistant coach Bill Rosette, who will not be able to participate because of a scheduling conflict.

“I was also hoping to have my other assistant coach, Bill Rosette, involved, but unfortunately he had a scheduling conflict,” Landon said. “He is just as deserving of this recognition because he has played a major role in the success of our program.”

Landon will coach a South roster made up of players from all four Wyoming classifications. The team includes Addison Barnes of Cokeville, Avery Sweeter of Pine Bluffs, Erica Wilson of Pinedale, Elizabeth Needham of Cheyenne Central, Kaycee Kosmicki of Southeast, Ambrey Nelson of Star Valley, Aspen Evans of Snake River, Natalie Long of Torrington, Josie Barrett of Burns and Taylor Schaffer of Cheyenne East. Burns coach Britt Bath will serve as an assistant coach, while Shauri Landon will be the associate coach.

Unlike coaching a high school season that stretches over several months, Landon said building an all-star team comes with unique challenges.

“I think the biggest challenge is simply the short turnaround time,” he said. “You only get about two and a half days of practice with players you may not know very well, so there is not a lot of time to install systems or build chemistry like you would during a regular season.”

He added that the focus will be on putting players in positions to succeed while making the experience memorable.

“More than anything, though, I want the players to have a great experience,” Landon said. “This is a special opportunity that they have earned through their hard work and dedication, and I want them to enjoy every moment of it.”

Landon said he is looking forward to coaching players from across Wyoming, including several he has spent years preparing to face.

“We have also played against several of the players from schools like Star Valley, Cheyenne Central, Pinedale, and Cheyenne East over the years,” he said. “It will be a nice change to have those talented players on my team instead of spending time scouting and game-planning against them.”

Beyond wins and losses, Landon hopes the athletes leave Casper with lasting friendships.

“More than anything, I hope the players walk away from this experience with great memories and relationships that last long after the final buzzer sounds,” he said. “For many of them, this will be their last high school basketball game, and that makes it a really special occasion.”

Although Green River stars Isabel Vasco and Sophia Arnold were both selected as all-stars, neither will play in the basketball game.

Vasco will report to the University of Wyoming soccer program before the all-star festivities begin, while Arnold previously committed to play in the volleyball all-star game.

“I am definitely disappointed that I will not get the opportunity to coach either of them one more time in this game, but I could not be more proud of what they have accomplished during their careers.” Landon said. “Both represented Green River and our basketball program at a very high level, and both were very deserving of the recognition that comes with being selected as all-stars.