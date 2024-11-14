Laramie Standout Neil Summers Highlights Wyoming’s Signing Period

LARAMIE — University of Wyoming head men’s basketball coach Sundance Wicks announced Wednesday that Neil Summers, a Laramie High School standout, has officially signed with the Cowboys for the 2025-26 season. Summers joins two other promising recruits from Wisconsin and California.

Summers, a 6-foot-9 forward, led Laramie High School to the 4A state championship game last season, averaging 17 points and 11 rebounds per game. He ranked first in the state in rebounding and fifth in scoring, with standout performances including 31- and 21-point games. In the state title game, Summers scored 20 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, earning him an All-State selection for the second year in a row.

“How lucky are we to have one of our own in this year’s recruiting cycle?” Wicks said. “When we got the job in May, there was one Wyoming native son I knew we had to have, and that was Neil Summers. In my opinion, Neil will be a secret weapon for the Pokes.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

University of Wyoming sports coverage in Southwest Wyoming is supported by these great sponsors:

Wicks praised Summers’ versatility and skill on the court, emphasizing his fit with Wyoming’s “Cowboy Culture.” “Seldom are you able to find a player with Neil’s size and skill that can play inside and outside,” Wicks said. “He has an unreal feel for the game. How do you judge feel? The answer: by one’s ability to pass the ball. Neil will be able to connect our offense in a 5-out setting while also being able to play point guard in the post. Get ready, Cowboy Country, because it’s going to be Summer(s) all winter!”

Summers will join former Laramie teammate Levi Brown on the Cowboys, reinforcing the hometown connection within Wyoming’s roster.

Gavin Gores – Cumberland, Wisconsin

Wyoming also welcomed Gavin Gores, a 6-foot-10 forward from Cumberland, Wisconsin. Rated as a three-star recruit by 247sports.com, Gores ranks as the 46th power forward in his class. He became Cumberland High School’s all-time scoring leader, with impressive games including a 51-point, 19-rebound performance against Regis High School. Gores chose Wyoming despite offers from Illinois, Illinois State, and North Dakota State.

“I personally believe that one of the hardest players to identify, recruit, and land are ‘Unicorn 4’s,’” Wicks said. “Gavin is a winner, and he is as driven as any player we have ever recruited. Gavin is that rare breed of size, athleticism, skill, and killer instinct that is almost impossible to find.”

Wicks described Gores as “a match-up nightmare” with the ability to “stretch it, rack it, and feel the game in ways most can’t.” He added, “In my opinion, there is no ceiling for Gav. More importantly, Gavin is a Cowboy! He actually ropes and rides! Gavin’s every-day-dude mentality will transition seamlessly into our Cowboy Culture. Help me give a wild west welcome to Gavin Gores and his family!”

Nasir (Naz) Meyer – Los Angeles, California

The Cowboys’ third signing, Nasir “Naz” Meyer, is a 6-foot-7 guard from Los Angeles currently playing at New Hampton Prep in New Hampshire. Meyer, known for his versatility and playmaking, scored 35 points with seven three-pointers against Western Reserve at the National Prep Championship. He also received interest from Marquette and Arizona State.

“Naz is a proven winner and comes to Cowboy Country from one of the top prep basketball programs in the country where he has been coached at a high level by Andrew Gale and Ky Feldman,” Wicks said. “What I love about Naz is that he is a Swiss Army knife as a player. He has a deep toolbox and can fix any issue we might have in a hurry.”

Wicks praised Meyer’s competitive spirit and versatility, adding, “At 6’7, Naz is the ultimate connector. He can defend any position, he can play any position offensively, and he can connect with any type of human culturally. Poke fans are going to love his competitiveness, his electric play-making ability, and his willingness to leave it all on the court for his team. Wyoming faithful, let’s welcome Mr. Fix It himself, Nasir Meyer, to Cowboy Country!”

With the additions of Summers, Gores, and Meyer, Wicks emphasized Wyoming’s dedication to building a “Cowboy Culture” filled with players who embody grit, competitiveness, and a deep appreciation for the community.