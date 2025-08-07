Larry A. Turcato (May 13, 1948 – July 18, 2025)

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Larry A. Turcato, beloved husband, father, brother, and friend. Larry passed away peacefully with his family by his side Friday, July 18, 2025, at the age of 77, at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City.

He was born May 13th, 1948, in Rock Springs, the son of John Turcato and Virginia Alison.

He attended local schools and proudly graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1966. A man of remarkable enterprise and dedication. Larry owned and operated T Enterprises for 40 successful years before retiring in 2010.

He married the love of his life Marlene Kovacich May 28, 1967 in Evanston.

A true son of Wyoming, Larry cherished the great outdoors. He spent much of his leisure time fishing, riding his side by side across rugged terrain, camping and enjoying cherished moments at the family cabin. His passion for nature was only rivaled by his devotion to his family and friends.

Larry’s legacy is carried on by his wife, Marlene Turcato of Rock Springs; three sons, Lance Turcato of San Francisco, California, Cory Turcato of Rock Springs, Casey Turcato and his wife Stephanie of Cheyenne; one brother, Darrell Turcato of Rock Springs; three sisters, Rita Cukale (Bob), Robin Wilkins (James, and Jan Frady all of Rock Springs; three sisters-in-law, Beverly Leavitt (Craig) of Meridian, Idaho, Yvonne Nesbit of Phoenix, Arizona, Patty Easton of Rock Springs; as well as his adored granddaughter Cora Turcato; one aunt, Florence “Floss” Turcato; several cousins, nieces, nephews; countless friends and his best four-legged friend, Oliver.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, John and Virginia Turcato; his mother-in-law, Pauline Kovacich; his sister, Becky Lynn Turcato (passed in infancy) and his brother-in-law, Bobby Easton.

As we grieve Larry’s passing, we celebrate a life full of love, laughter and adventure.

The family respectfully requests that donations be made in Larry’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 8290 or to a charity of your choice.

Cremation has taken place, Graveside Services and Inurnment will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 15, 2025 at Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Larry will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He will dearly missed and remembered as a loyal friend, father and husband.