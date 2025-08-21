Larry Albert Schultz (February 17, 1943 – August 12, 2025)

Larry passed away August 12, 2025 surrounded by his wife Carole, son Erik, and daughter-in-law Andrea, after a long illness.

He grew up in Rock Springs, where he and his father, Ace Schultz, founded Ace Rentals. Larry was active in civic activities including the Masons, Shriners, Elks and managed and sponsored a girl’s softball team. He enjoyed playing cards, traveling in his RV’s and taking cruises.

After he retired, he moved to Nevada where he met and married Carole in 2013. They moved to Colorado and lived there for the last nine years.

Larry was preceded in death by his father Adolf “Ace” Schultz and his mother Donna Ockerman Schultz. He is survived by his loving wife Carole Etcheverry-Schultz; her two sons and six grandchildren; three loving children Steve of Rock Springs, Kris Isaacs of Idaho, Erik and wife Andrea of Hanover, Minnesota; as well as two grandchildren Ace Isaacs and Jackson Schultz. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Donations may be made to your local Dementia Foundation or to Shriners’ Hospital for Children.