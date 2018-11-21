Larry and Karen Lacey Celebrate 50 Years of Togetherness

ROCK SPRINGS — Larry and Karen Lacey of Rock Springs will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married November 30, 1968 in Gibbon, Nebraska.

They lived in Shelton, Nebraska before moving to Diamondville, Wyoming and then to Rock Springs. Larry served in the Navy Seabees.

He was a foreman for Big L Emergency Rail Road Services in Shelton. Then he worked for Don’s Chevron and the City of Kemmerer before moving to Rock Springs to work for Hemphill Trucking before retiring.

Karen graduated from Shelton High. She drove for Lincoln County #1 Transportation Dept. before moving to Rock Springs where she drove bus for Sweetwater District #1 before retiring.

They have two sons; Dan of Adams, Nebraska, Garey and Lisa of Rock Springs. They have three granddaughters; Brittnay (Chandler) Marsh, Jentrie and Jaylyn and one greatgrandson, Kaysen.

Please help them celebrate by sending a card to congratulate this wonderful couple.